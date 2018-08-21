The youngest of four men accused in the alleged murder-for-hire of Baton Rouge automobile dealer Hamid Ghassemi's ex-wife in 2015 likely won't stand trial next week as scheduled.
Skyler Williams, who was 17 when Taherah Ghassemi was killed, is set to stand trial Monday on a first-degree murder charge, but prosecutor Dana Cummings and Williams' attorney, David Rozas, filed a joint motion last week asking that the trial be pushed back to April 22.
State District Judge Lou Daniel hasn't ruled on the request.
The motion says the case file is voluminous and both sides need more time to adequately prepare for trial.
Cummings previously announced she intends to seek a sentence of life in prison without parole for Williams, now 20, of Denham Springs, if he's convicted as charged.
Cummings is not seeking the death penalty against Hamid Ghassemi, 67, or Daniel Humberto Richter, 36, of Walker, in the slaying. Richter once worked at one of Ghassemi's auto dealerships, authorities have said.
Ghassemi is accused of paying $10,000 to have his former wife killed after they went through a bitter divorce.
Ghassemi and Richter are charged with first-degree murder and both are slated for trial Oct. 22, but Ghassemi's attorneys are expected to seek a trial continuance. Ghassemi and Richter would be sentenced to life behind bars if found guilty as charged.
The fourth defendant, Tyler Lee Ashpaugh, 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in exchange for a future 40-year prison term.
The body of Taherah Ghassemi, 54, was found May 16, 2015, in a heavily wooded area of rural St. Helena Parish. She had been shot in the head.
Ashpaugh claims the woman was already dead when he shot her after he and Richter and Williams abducted her April 11, 2015, from her Baton Rouge home. But a forensic pathologist has said Taherah Ghassemi was still alive but likely unconscious when she was shot, according to court records.
Ashpaugh also admitted that the murder-for-hire scheme had also targeted Hamed Ghassemi, the son of Hamid and Taherah Ghassemi.
Hamed Ghassemi is suing his father, Richter, Ashpaugh and Williams for monetary damages over the death of his mother.