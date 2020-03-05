A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man suspected in the December shooting deaths of three homeless people was indicted Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Jeremy Avery Anderson, of 150 South 17th St., was arrested in early January in the Dec. 13 double slaying of Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, and in the Dec. 27 killing of Tony Williams, 50.

The East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Anderson on Thursday with first-degree murder in the killing of Williams. The indictment does not mention the double slaying.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III explained that the first-degree murder charge allows his office to prosecute Anderson as a serial killer and use evidence of the Fowler-Corcoran slaying at his trial in the Williams killing.

Fowler and Corcoran were found dead beneath the North Boulevard overpass, huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart less than a block from Anderson's home.

Williams was found dead on the front porch of a vacant home in the 100 block of 18th Street near Convention Street. The site is a few hundred feet from Anderson's home.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has said Anderson was arrested after officers received information from someone who heard Anderson confess to the most recent killing. Investigators then linked Anderson to the double slaying.

Williams, Fowler and Corcoran were killed in an area where many of Baton Rouge's homeless residents congregate because of its proximity to several shelters and other service providers.

All three died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Anderson has a scant criminal history in East Baton Rouge; criminal records show relatively minor offenses several years ago. He's been convicted of two misdemeanors: illegal carrying of weapons in 2013 after officers found him with a stolen gun, and simple battery the following year after his arrest on domestic abuse counts.

There was no word yet on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Anderson.