A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting another man last fall inside a Jim Taylor Drive apartment in Tigerland was indicted Thursday.

Donavon Jefferson, 32, of 8123 Skysail Ave., was charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Derek Jones, 41, died around 2 a.m. on Nov. 6 after being shot inside the apartment following an argument, police have said.

A witness told police that Jefferson, armed with a firearm, had confronted Jones at his apartment earlier in the evening about possibly stealing a friend's handgun, according to booking documents. Jones then held Jefferson at gunpoint with a shotgun and handgun and disarmed him.

Jones took several other items from Jefferson before he forced him to leave, the documents state. A second witness said Jefferson left the area, but later returned with two people to Jones' apartment; gunshots were heard moments later.

A third witness also reported that Jefferson confessed to killing Jones.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.