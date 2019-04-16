A Walker man's conviction and life sentence in the horrific 2015 vigilante-style killing of his girlfriend's convicted molester have been upheld by Louisiana's top court.

The state Supreme Court, without issuing written reasons Monday, affirmed Jace Crehan's second-degree murder conviction and life prison term in the stabbing and strangulation of Robert Noce Jr. in Noce's Zachary trailer on July 4, 2015.

Noce, who two weeks earlier had been put on probation after pleading "no contest" to molesting Brittany Monk as a child, was stabbed, strangled and stuffed inside a 55-gallon container that Monk said Noce used to make wine.

Noce, 47, was a former boyfriend of Monk's mother and raised Monk for about 10 years after her mother abandoned her. He denied abusing Monk.

Monk, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Noce slaying and is appealing her 35-year prison sentence.

Crehan, 25, claims the state proved he was guilty only of manslaughter, which carries up to 40 years in prison.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed Crehan's conviction and sentence, as well as Monk's sentence, last fall.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors argued Crehan knew of Monk's sexual abuse long before Noce's "no contest" plea to carnal knowledge of a juvenile in June 2015.

"The jury rejected (Crehan's) assertion that essentially he was `forced' to kill Noce because of a `failure of the judicial system,' and that his vigilante justice was somehow justified as a result," the 1st Circuit said in November.

Monk was 17 and seven months pregnant with Crehan's child when she and Crehan broke into Noce's trailer the night of July 4, 2015.

Crehan admitted to law enforcement that he choked and stabbed Noce after dragging a sleeping Noce from his bed. Crehan said he directed Monk to retrieve a knife from Noce's kitchen that he used to stab Noce.

Monk testified at Crehan's trial and denied stabbing Noce, but said she sprayed him in the face with a man's body spray while Crehan wrestled with him. She also admitted punching Noce 10 to 15 times while her boyfriend held him down.