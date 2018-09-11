The management company for the Raising Cane's River Center will remain a defendant in a lawsuit filed over the abrupt cancellation of the 2015 Black and White Affair that was to be hosted by rap artist Torence "Boosie BadAzz" Hatch, a judge has decided.

The city-parish, also a defendant in the 2016 suit, cited unspecified security concerns in canceling the annual high-end party just three days before it was scheduled to be held at the downtown River Center in July 2015.

Perfect 10 Productions LLC, which stages the annual event, and owner Terral Jackson Jr. sued SMG, which manages the River Center, and the city-parish, alleging breach of contract.

In denying SMG's request to be removed from the lawsuit, state District Judge Chip Moore cited a signed June 2015 agreement between SMG and Jackson.

"Under the clear wording of the Agreement, SMG failed to give any time to Jackson to cure any condition it believed Jackson had failed to adequately perform," Moore wrote late last week. "SMG improperly acted in a manner which resulted in the infringement upon the rights and privileges of Jackson."

Chris Alexander, an attorney for Jackson and Perfect 10 Productions, on Tuesday applauded Moore's ruling and said Jackson should be fully compensated.

"The court correctly ruled that SMG breached this contract by cancelling the show without giving Terral a chance to remedy any perceived problems, of which there were really none to begin with,” Alexander said. “It’s a matter of damages to Terral at this point."

Michael Day, general manager of the River Center, and Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson both declined comment.

The River Center had hosted the Black and White Affair in the past.

Some 1,600 tickets had been sold for the 2015 event before it was canceled. Jackson’s offer to cancel Hatch’s appearance at the event was rejected, the lawsuit states. Jackson contacted other venues in an effort to relocate the event “to no avail,” the suit says.

Hatch, formerly known as “Lil Boosie,” was acquitted in 2012 in Baton Rouge of orchestrating an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in 2009. He was paroled from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in 2014 after serving more than four years in state custody for drug-related offenses.