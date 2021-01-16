A former Baton Rouge teenager accused of beating his girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter to death in 2017 was scheduled to stand trial next month.

So was a Baton Rouge man who allegedly shot a St. Gabriel gospel singer and pianist to death in the Gardere area in 2017.

But then Louisiana's highest court recently halted all jury trials statewide until March 1 due to another spike in coronavirus cases.

Vincent Cummings, now 21, and Eric Robertson, 27, are among 10 second-degree murder defendants in East Baton Rouge Parish whose trials will have to be rescheduled in light of the state Supreme Court's Jan. 11 order.

Cummings was 17 when he allegedly killed Katelynn Carter, his girlfriend's toddler, on Sept. 24, 2017. He's also charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

18-year-old indicted in death of girlfriend's infant who died of blunt-force trauma An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday on second-degree murder in the Sept. 24 death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter.

The child died at a hospital after being taken there unresponsive. An autopsy revealed she suffered multiple blunt-force traumas. Cummings admitted to investigators that he committed acts of physical abuse on the baby, Baton Rouge police have said.

He was scheduled to stand trial Feb. 22. State District Judge Fred Crifasi will have to set a new date.

Robertson, 27, of Baton Rouge, had a pending Feb. 22 trial date in the July 9, 2017, shooting death of St. Gabriel gospel singer and pianist Andre Wright, 25.

Wright was shot when he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and Robertson on Mariner Drive in Baton Rouge, authorities have said.

Wright was the music director at Rock Zion Baptist Church in St. Gabriel and Greater Hollywood Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. He led the choirs and played the organ.

+2 Felon indicted in July slaying in Gardere area of gospel singer A Baton Rouge gang member and felon was indicted Wednesday in the July 9 shooting death of a St. Gabriel gospel singer and pianist in the Gard…

Robertson's arrest warrant described Robertson as a known member of the Big Money Block Boyz gang.

Darius Bell and Julius Demond Bess also had Feb. 22 trial dates that must be rescheduled.

Bell, 22, of Port Allen, is accused of fatally shooting Marcus Haynes, 35, also of Port Allen, on Aug. 10, 2018. Bell allegedly fired into a car traveling on North 31st Street in Baton Rouge and hit Haynes, the driver. He died Sept. 2, 2018.

Bess, 32, of Baton Rouge, is charged in the Dec. 21, 2016, shooting death of Keifer Johnson, 28. Johnson, a father of four, was killed at Nelson's Mobile Home Park on Victoria Drive.

Another man, Michael J. Stevenson, 34, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty in the case to manslaughter. He has not been sentenced.

Bess also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted of armed robbery in 2014.

Accused killers Jamarcus D. Tate, Dmarcus Young, Robert Antoine, Antonio Tremaine Thomas, Willie Mitchell and Daryel Johnson also will see their upcoming murder trials postponed because of the Supreme Court directive.

Tate, 28, of Baton Rouge, was set to stand trial Jan. 19 in the June 5, 2017, killing of Jonathan Besson, 29. He's also charged with carjacking, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

Tate's former co-defendant, Cardale J. Linson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Tate and Linson were accused of abducting, carjacking and robbing a man at gunpoint, then going back to his South Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment and killing his roommate, Besson. Besson's roommate escaped prior to the fatal shooting.

Willie Mitchelll, 42, of Baton Rouge, was slated to stand trial Jan. 25 in the fatal May 11, 2018, shooting of James Young, 56, as Young played dominoes outside his home on North 47th Street. Mitchell also is charged with attempted second-degree murder of a man who also was shot during the incident.

Dmarcus Young, 24, of Baker, was to be tried Feb. 1 in the July 26, 2016, slaying of Raymond Bailey, 24, on West Brookstown Road.

Antonio Thomas, 22, of Zachary, also was set for trial Feb. 1 in the July 5, 2016, killing of Darrian Hawkins, 19, in front of the Gate City Food Mart on a. 19 in Zachary.

Robert Antoine, 55, of Baton Rouge, had been set for trial Feb. 8 in the July 15, 2017, slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Monique Maxie, 41. He's also charged with attempted second-degree murder.

+2 Baton Rouge man indicted in July killing of ex-girlfriend A 52-year-old Baton Rouge man has been charged in the July 15 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Police have said Maxie and Antoine were at the same party, but he was kicked out by security after threatening her. When Maxie and a friend left the party to drive home, Antoine followed them and shot Maxie when she got out of the vehicle, according to police.

Daryel Johnson, 37, of Baton Rouge, also had a Feb. 8 trial date in the Aug. 23, 2017, killing of Dale Sands, an Allstate financial representative. Police have said Sands, 53, was likely killed during a robbery on Great Smokey Avenue.

Johnson is charged with witness intimidation as well. Police say he threatened to kill a witness and his family if he alerted police.

The seven-week trial moratorium imposed a week ago by the Supreme Court is the second such moratorium issued by the high court. The first, which lasted several months, came last year after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 22 in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lower courts statewide did not hold in-person trials until the summer. The 19th Judicial District Court has had only seven criminal trials since.

The Supreme Court stated in both orders that speedy trial requirements were temporarily suspended.

Courts can continue in-person proceedings that don't involve juries but must practice social distancing and limit the capacity of their courtrooms, in accordance with federal guidance, the state Supreme Court wrote in its Jan. 11 order.