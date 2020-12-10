A Hammond man pleaded guilty this week to manslaughter and his son-in-law who lives in Baton Rouge was indicted on a murder count in the slaying of a relative in Sherwood Forest.

Taher Toom, 56, who was indicted in 2018 on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal December 2017 shooting of his cousin and brother-in-law, Zakaria Toom, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in return for a future 20-year prison term.

+2 Hammond man indicted in Sherwood Forest slaying A 53-year-old Hammond man was indicted on a second-degree murder charge Wednesday in the Dec. 3 shooting death of a relative in Sherwood Forest.

Taher Toom's son-in-law, Feras Darsaad, 29, was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder count in the killing of Zakaria Toom, 50, his uncle.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said Toom's 20-year sentence is contingent on him testifying truthfully in Darsaad's case.

Zakaria Toom was slain at Darsaad's home on Parnell Drive in Sherwood Forest.

A factual basis read into the court record this week laid out the following scenario:

Darsaad and his wife Reham ate dinner at the home of Reham’s parents, Taher and Mirvant Toom, the evening of Dec. 2, 2017. After Darsaad and his wife left to return to their home in Baton Rouge, Taher received a text message from Darsaad indicating he wanted Taher to bring his gun because he wanted to kill his uncle.

Taher called Darsaad and told him to return to his residence. When he returned Taher learned that Reham alleged that Zakaria had made advances to her.

Taher and Darsaad then formulated a plan that Darsaad would call Zakaria and lure him to his home in the 12000 block of Parnell Street so that Taher and Darsaad could confront him. Taher brought his 9mm assault rifle and he and Darsaad left Hammond and drove to Baton Rouge.

Taher's wife objected to them taking the gun to the confrontation and when Taher refused to leave it behind, Mirvant Toom insisted on going with them while Reham remained at the Toom residence in Hammond.

Darsaad called Zakaria and talked him into coming to the Parnell Street residence under the false pretense that he was going to repay Zakaria money he owed him. Darsaad purposefully withheld that Taher was with him for fear that Zakaria would not appear due to the bad blood between he and Taher.

When Taher entered the residence with the gun, Zakaria reacted and as Taher approached him, reached for the gun. Darsaad was behind Zakaria and tried to pull him down to sit on the sofa. Taher then hit Zakaria in the head with the gun and as the two struggled, Taher Toom shot the victim multiple times.

+3 One dead after shooting inside Baton Rouge home early Sunday; Hammond man arrested, police say Residents of Parnell Drive — a subdivision lined with tidy brick homes and manicured lawns in the Sherwood Forest area — were shocked and conf…

A search warrant was obtained for Taher's residence and police found the assault rifle. A State Police firearm examiner determined it was the same weapon used to kill Zakaria.