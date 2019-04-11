A Washington Parish man convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy at the Baton Rouge Zoo in 2013 was sentenced to 50 years in prison by a state judge who called him a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
Murry "Joey" Duncan Jr., 49, of Mount Hermon, was acting as a volunteer with the Bogue Chitto Baptist Church youth group that spent the night of July 19, 2013 at the zoo, an arrest warrant affidavit states.
An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found Duncan guilty last fall of committing sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13 during the youth group’s sleepover at the zoo.
District Judge Beau Higginbotham, of Baton Rouge, said Thursday that Duncan was a church deacon and teacher of special needs children at the time of the assault.
"It is clear, Mr. Duncan, what you are: You are a wolf in sheep's clothing," the judge said as Duncan nodded back.
Higginbotham said Duncan “paraded” around his hometown as a good person who cared for children, but the judge called Duncan “evil” and said his care for children was for “nefarious” reasons. The judge added that Duncan played out his “grotesque and sick fantasy” in his own little world.
“Anyone who takes advantage of people in need, which are our youth, you should in my estimation never see the light of day as a free person,” Higginbotham said.
Duncan faced a sentence of 25 to 99 years.
His attorney, John Calmes, cited Duncan’s age and the fact that he is a first-time felony offender in asking Higginbotham not to impose a sentence of more than 25 years. Calmes said anything above that number of years would be “needless.”
“Twenty-five years is a long, long time,” said Calmes, who also argued that Duncan is autistic.
Higginbotham, though, said 25 years is “not long enough,” and he said the victim will have to endure pain and suffering for the rest of his life.
“That child was 8,” the judge said.
Duncan also stood trial for the sexual battery of a 10-year-old boy at the zoo but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.
Higginbotham said Duncan also has pending criminal matters in other jurisdictions related to the July 2013 incident. He is charged with sex crimes and child pornography in Washington Parish.
Duncan must serve 25 years of the prison term he received Thursday without probation, parole or suspension of sentence and must register for life as a convicted sex offender.
Calmes objected to the 50-year sentence, calling it excessive.