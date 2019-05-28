As Tamiara Wade walks through the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, some teens catch her attention from their classrooms, waving her in to speak with them. She pops in, joining in on a word guessing game.
Later on, she stops a young girl in the hallway, and tells her they'll chat later. She promises another better hair products.
"We should be listening to hear, to truly understand,” Wade said.
She knows most of the teens will be there for less than two weeks, and she wants to prepare them as best she can to return to society and be successful.
Still in her first month as the new director of the parish's Department of Juvenile Services, Wade exudes excitement as she discusses her plans for the city-parish agency, which includes the youth jail, probation and family services.
Despite the challenges she knows lie ahead, including operating an aging facility built in 1952, Wade's determined to bring hope to the vulnerable population the juvenile system is meant to serve.
"You want them to be comfortable, to be able to talk to you," Wade said. "Yes, it's incarceration, but we need to remember that human aspect."
Wade often spends her mornings stopping in the detention center to chat with the teens there, and on days when she has time, she likes to eat lunch with them.
Having grown up in Scotlandville herself, Wade can understand how hopeless some of the most impoverished regions of Baton Rouge can feel, but she also knows the city can help provide tools to transform children's futures.
"Biologically I have zero kids, but I just feel like I have so many," Wade said. "All of these are our youth."
New changes
Prior to being named to head the parish's juvenile services agency a few weeks ago, Wade was assistant chief administrative officer for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Since the transition to her new role, Wade has better linked the juvenile services department with ongoing city initiatives to uplift youth. She's also updated their policies to ensure youth under their supervision connect with Employ BR, a workforce and education agency focused on job preparedness for young adults.
Wade said youth have to be set up with a real chance to succeed so they don't end up returning after they are released from custody.
"We have to present to them occupation or educational opportunities that exist within the city,” she said.
Wade said she remembered hearing in the mayor's office how Employ BR struggled to connect with out-of-school youth — one of Employ BR's target populations.
She said she's changed the Department of Juvenile Services policy to mandate Employ BR as a condition of probation for youth and asked juvenile court judges to recommend the service.
“This is a perk, this is something that can keep (youth) from coming back," Wade said. "I certainly look at Employ BR as an alternative to detention."
She said she wants to continue to keep the juvenile detention center's population low and the number of youth under supervision down, by continuing to improve alternatives to detention, available services, and following juvenile justice best practices.
In 2018, the 52-bed detention center's average daily population was 27, and the total number of youth admitted for juvenile services was 721 — both down from 2017.
Wade said she also plans a youth H.O.P.E. Day, which stands for 'Having Only Positive Expectations,' to connect young people with the agencies, nonprofits and services to help them get on a positive trajectory.
Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Johnson, who has sat on the bench for more than two decades, said she's excited to see Wade come in with fresh ideas. The department has been without a permanent director for more than a year.
“We needed to have a strong person to come in and make the necessary changes," Johnson said. "We’re going to see some even greater results."
Broome said she chose Wade for the position because she knew Wade's dedication to children and that she had the leadership and initiative to match, with a doctorate in public policy and urban affairs from Southern University.
“It’s always been very clear to me that she’s very passionate about youth at all different stages of life," Broome said. She said she wants juveniles to know "somebody does care about them. We want to give them hope, and that is what I believe Dr. Wade can do."
'Always ... hope'
Wade takes over the agency as the state begins a transformation in juvenile justice, with the first stage of the Raise the Age law effective in March, and the second stage coming summer — a gradual transition to bring 17-year-olds into the juvenile justice system from the adult system.
The first stage moved 17-year-olds arrested on nonviolent crimes into the juvenile system. Next summer, 17-year-olds accused of violent crimes follow suit.
“We have not had any issues," Wade said. "As with any detention center, school or network that deals with troubled youth, out-of-school youth, you have your day-to-day ... but there has been no huge escalating issue.”
She said 18 new admissions of 17-year-olds have come through juvenile services since March 1 through mid-May; 10 in March, then four in both April and May. The most common offenses for those older teens were property felonies, including thefts or burglaries, and all but two were boys. She said they will continue to work with all of their youth, no matter their age or crime.
Next on her agenda, though, is to get some fresh paint in the juvenile detention center and bring other improvements, like classroom decorations and outdoor equipment, to make the complex feel more positive — and hopeful. She would love a new facility or hefty renovations but said, realistically, that's a long-term goal.
“This department is designed to be of service to some of our most vulnerable and at risk population," Wade said. "My message is always one of hope."