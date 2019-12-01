The former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is scheduled to report Monday to a federal prison in Indiana after being sentenced to almost three years behind bars for embezzling nearly $800,000 from the nonprofit fundraising arm for the Baton Rouge hospital and its affiliates.

John Paul Funes will serve his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana, his attorney Walt Green confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Funes pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and money laundering, admitting that he stole gift cards meant for cancer patients, flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games on charter flights labeled as "outbound patient transports," and sent money to people who did little to no work for the OLOL Foundation. His fraudulent activities extended for seven years starting in 2012.

He will be placed on supervised release for two years after the prison sentence.

Funes apologized profusely during an October court hearing, acknowledging his "awful and senseless" crimes and "extremely poor judgment." He said the crimes were the result of his weaknesses and told the judge he sought counseling from a psychotherapist "to see why he did this."

Hospital auditors uncovered the questionable transactions in August 2018 and launched an investigation. Funes was fired in November.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles gave Funes the minimum sentence under federal sentencing guidelines, which called for him to receive between 33 and 41 months. He was also fined $50,000 and had already paid back more than $796,000 in restitution.

Funes' attorney said his client was ordered to report to the Terre Haute facility Dec. 2, which is a medium security prison just across the Illinois border west of Indianapolis. It's unclear why he wasn't assigned somewhere closer to Louisiana.

