A Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his wife in their bedroom in 2016 while their young daughter slept in her room was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday.

Donald Wayne Germany II, 46, now faces a mandatory term of life in prison for the killing of Nichole Michelle Jones, 41.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury deliberated for more than 3½ hours before reaching its unanimous verdict. State District Judge Beau Higginbotham will sentence Germany on Feb. 25.

His defense team had pushed for a manslaughter conviction, which would have been punishable by up to 40 years behind bars.

In more than two hours of gripping testimony, Germany said he and his wife, Jones, were calmly discussing ongoing trust issues in their marriage the morning of June 6, 2016, when it suddenly occurred to him that his wife -- a nurse -- had not tried to save him when he attempted suicide in December 2014.

"The problem is she never called 911," he said when his lead attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, asked what escalated the couple's conversation that morning. "For some reason at that moment I had never realized that. I said, 'You were going to let me die."

Germany was prohibited during his testimony from stating what his wife told him, but his arrest report says he told East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies that Jones said she respected his wishes to die. Germany testified his wife then came at him, telling him to pack his bags and get out of their Castle Hill Drive home.

"I got angry. Instinctively I grabbed her by the neck. She started fighting," he said.

Germany testified he put both hands around his wife's neck.

"It seemed like it lasted forever. It couldn't have lasted that long," he said. "We were on our knees. She got heavy in my hands. I let her go."

Germany said he then went into the bathroom, not knowing Jones was dead, but when he came out she was not breathing.

"I listened to her chest if I could hear her heart. I couldn't tell. I did CPR," he said.

Germany said he did not immediately call 911.

"I froze. I couldn't believe what was happening. I covered her," he said.

Germany said he first called his mother who lives out of state, then his stepmom and asked her to come pick up the couple's daughter so she would not have to see her mother's body. He then called 911, calmly telling a dispatcher what he had done.

Germany, who has been in custody since the homicide, testified he misses his wife and daughter.

"They were my world. They're gone," he said.

Germany and Jones, who met while serving in the U.S. Army, had been married since 2000 and had their daughter in 2005.

Germany, who said he suspected his wife of cheating with another man, agreed with Lagattuta that there was no excuse for his actions.

"To her family, I'm sorry," he said.

Lagattuta asked Germany to explain his state of mind at the moment he killed his wife.

"Angry I guess. Incensed. Completely confused. There's no way I wanted anything like that to happen," he said.

Germany acknowledged to lead prosecutor Stuart Theriot that he was not provoked on that ill-fated morning. Provocation is an element of the crime of manslaughter.

Lagattuta told the jury that Germany and his wife had been having marital problems, and he snapped.

Theriot argued to the jury that a disgruntled Germany could have simply left the marriage, but he didn't.

"He's not going to leave. But if he's not going to have her, nobody's going to have her," the prosecutor said.

Ten months before Jones' killing, Germany was arrested on a count of simple assault in an incident involving his wife. She told deputies that, after she arrived home from work in August 2015, she got into an argument with Germany after he accused her of cheating on him, according to an arrest report. Jones said Germany told her he was going to kill her, the report says.

Germany denied that claim but acknowledged “some of the statements he made may have implied that,” the document states.

The case was dropped after prosecutors had trouble getting in touch with the victim.