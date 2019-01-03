An attorney for a Baton Rouge man who was 17 when he accidentally shot his 15-year-old friend to death in 2015 said Thursday the eight-year prison term his client received for negligent homicide and other crimes is too harsh.

Kevin Montrell Aguillard, 20, was sentenced in July to the maximum five years for negligent homicide and another three years, to be served consecutively, for attempted simple burglary.

The sentence by state District Judge Beau Higginbotham was excessive, said Mark Simmons, an attorney for Aguillard.

Simmons filed a motion asking Higginbotham to reconsider the sentence, and the judge on Thursday set a hearing for April 9 on the request.

Aguillard pleaded guilty in March to negligent homicide in the Oct. 13, 2015, shooting death of Brian "B.J." Banks in Banks' bedroom at the Hooper Pointe Apartments on Hooper Road. Aguillard was playing with a loaded 9 mm handgun at the time, Baton Rouge police have said.

Aguillard, who lived at the same apartment complex, told detectives he and Banks had been shooting a gun earlier outside and later went inside the victim's residence and eventually into his room, a police affidavit states.

Prosecutors said the gun was reported stolen the day before the shooting. Aguillard was not charged in that theft.

He also pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and several counts of attempted simple burglary, charges stemming from incidents that occurred in 2017.

Higginbotham sentenced Aguillard to five years on the motor vehicle charge but ordered that term to run concurrently with the five-year term for negligent homicide.

Prosecutors dismissed eight other counts of attempted simple burglary and four counts of simple burglary when Aguillard pleaded guilty.