An organizer of the voter-approved effort to incorporate St. George testified Monday that race and income played no part in the carving out of the boundaries of the proposed majority-White city.
But an attorney for the city-parish challenged Chris Rials on that point, noting that the predominately-Black and low income Gardere area was originally included in the proposed St. George boundaries during a 2014 incorporation attempt but excluded from the proposed city that voters backed in 2019. The proposed city is middle- to upper-middle-class.
Rials, the vice chairman of the petition that drove the 2019 election where 54% of the voters living within the proposed boundaries of the city voted in favor of its incorporation, explained that Gardere was removed from the boundaries because only 1 in 20 voters in that area signed the 2014 petition.
Gardere, he said, was excluded due to "lack of participation" in the 2014 process.
The signatures of 25% of the registered voters in the proposed city were needed before the matter could be put before voters, he added.
"We never looked at race. We didn't look at income," Rials said while being questioned by Brett Furr, a lawyer for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who have sued to stop the new city's establishment.
The trial of that lawsuit kicked off Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court and is expected to last at least a week.
Rials testified that, in crafting the St. George boundaries, organizers targeted precincts with strong tax revenue.
In his opening statement to District Judge Martin Coady, Furr called the St. George incorporation effort a "selfish money grab" that would harm East Baton Rouge Parish.
"Baton Rouge, like many cities, isn't without challenges. We've got our problems. But the evidence will show that the creation of St. George isn't the answer. In fact, it will make things worse," Furr told the judge.
In their lawsuit against the St. George organizers, Broome's lawyers cited research from two LSU professors to argue that proponents overestimated projected revenues and underestimated expenses for the proposed city of roughly 86,000 people. They also said an estimated $48.3 million in annual revenue that the city-parish would lose if the city's incorporation happened would impair city-parish services and trigger layoffs.
"Do we fill half the potholes or do we fill the potholes halfway to the top? Furr asked rhetorically.
"The incorporation of St. George will mean the end of Baton Rouge as we know it," he argued further to Coady.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul testified that, after St. George's creation was approved by voters, the city-parish asked all department heads to prepare two budgets: a standstill budget and one contemplating a 20% budget cut.
Such a cut, he said, would have a "significantly detrimental impact" on the police department's ability to do its job and would force layoffs.
Paul said the department needs $21 million more dollars to do its job and fill 100 officer vacancies.
Linda Hunt, the city-parish's finance director, testified that $42.5 million, or half of East Baton Rouge Parish's sales taxes, is collected in St. George, which is in the southeastern part of the parish.
East Baton Rouge has operated under a consolidated form of government since 1949, something Furr stated and St. George attorney Sheri Morris acknowledged.
However, Morris argued, "The services are not the same throughout the parish."
St. George proponents are pushing for a new municipality as a means to setting up a new school district and gaining more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. The proposed city's budget would be built on sales tax revenue generated within its boundaries.
City-parish lawyers say the voter-approved St. George incorporation effort is fatally flawed because organizers failed to fully tell voters what services would be provided to its residents and never disclosed a funding plan.
Furr stressed Monday that the lawsuit is not an election challenge.
Maybe so, Morris said, but, "This is an attempt to overturn the will of the voters."
St. George is seeking to become the fifth city in the parish. Central, after which St. George is modeled, was the last municipality to incorporate in East Baton Rouge. That was done in 2005.
Furr argued Monday that St. George is three times larger than Central.
"They're going to argue Central did it. This ain't Central," he told the judge. "There's just no comparison."
Central officials handed off much of the city's day-to-day functions to a private contractor with a few services still managed under the city-parish's umbrella — a model they say has resulted in annual surpluses for the city.
Morris argued that East Baton Rouge's neighboring parishes of Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge are growing because residents are leaving East Baton Rouge.
"We're not leaving the parish of East Baton Rouge," she said.