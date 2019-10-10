A Baton Rouge teenager already facing second-degree murder and armed robbery charges was indicted Thursday on additional armed robbery counts.

Dayln Hynard, 17, of 6223 Laca St., was indicted in June on second-degree murder and armed robbery in the Dec. 4 shooting death of Charvon Johnson, 19, behind an abandoned house on Jackson Avenue, just off North Acadian Thruway.

Hynard, who was 16 at the time of the slaying, has denied any involvement in the shooting.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Thursday indicted Hynard and Shawn Givens, 19, of 4888 Hooper Road, on two counts of armed robbery stemming from separate incidents that occurred in September 2018, before the fatal shooting.

Hynard and Givens also were indicted in January on armed robbery in an incident that took place two days before Johnson's killing.

Baton Rouge police have said they believe Instagram messages between Hynard and Johnson about a gun sale led to the killing of Johnson. The two had messaged on Instagram about Johnson selling Hynard a handgun, leading to their meetup that day, police said.

Ballistics testing on 9 mm shell casings found at the scene of the fatal shooting matched those casings to the ones found at a prior armed robbery for which Hynard has been implicated, police added.

Hynard and Givens remain in custody.