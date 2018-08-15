The leader of a large Baton Rouge drug trafficking ring and four of his associates have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Wednesday.

James C. "Fat Boy" Hull, 40, of Baton Rouge, admitted heading a narcotics distribution ring involving 21 subordinate drug dealers who operated throughout the Baton Rouge area, Fremin said.

Four of those subordinates pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson on Wednesday: William W. Lipscomb, 52, Heather R. Webber, 35, and Brandon S. Kinamore, 41, all of Baton Rouge; and Stacy Taylor, 40, of Walker.

+7 U.S. Attorney announces largest prosecution in history of BR federal court following drug trafficker indictments U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Tuesday the indictments of dozens of defendants who authorities say were part of Baton Rouge area-based…

Hull pleaded guilty July 10 in front of U.S. District Judge John deGravelles.

Lipscomb stored and sold heroin, crack cocaine and meth at Hull's direction; Webber regularly purchased meth from Hull and sold it to others; Kinamore distributed meth at Hull's direction and recruited another person to sell the drug for Hull; and Taylor obtained meth from Hull to sell to others, court documents indicate.

Hull and his associates were indicted earlier this year by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge.