U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Brandon J. Fremin, center, speaks Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at a press conference where it was announced that a lengthy investigation into an extensive drug trafficking network based in Baton Rouge has resulted in in the return of three grand jury indictments charging 41 separate individuals with more than 80 counts of narcotics and firearms-related offenses. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, left, and Brad L. Byerley, right, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Dept. of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration's Baton Rouge Office, were two of the law enforcement officers representing agencies at the announcement.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The leader of a large Baton Rouge drug trafficking ring and four of his associates have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Wednesday.

James C. "Fat Boy" Hull, 40, of Baton Rouge, admitted heading a narcotics distribution ring involving 21 subordinate drug dealers who operated throughout the Baton Rouge area, Fremin said.

Four of those subordinates pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson on Wednesday: William W. Lipscomb, 52, Heather R. Webber, 35, and Brandon S. Kinamore, 41, all of Baton Rouge; and Stacy Taylor, 40, of Walker.

Hull pleaded guilty July 10 in front of U.S. District Judge John deGravelles.

Lipscomb stored and sold heroin, crack cocaine and meth at Hull's direction; Webber regularly purchased meth from Hull and sold it to others; Kinamore distributed meth at Hull's direction and recruited another person to sell the drug for Hull; and Taylor obtained meth from Hull to sell to others, court documents indicate.

Hull and his associates were indicted earlier this year by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge.

