Attorneys for a former LSU student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member standing trial in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of 18-year-old fraternity pledge Max Gruver rested their case Wednesday.

Matthew Naquin, 21, who is charged with negligent homicide, did not testify in his own defense. His lawyers called a pair of witnesses late Tuesday, after the state rested its case following the testimony of 40 witnesses over five days.

Deliberations began after the jury heard closing arguments.

Gruver's former LSU roommate testified for the defense late Tuesday that Gruver was frequenting bars, missing classes and was sober at their dormitory only five nights during the 28 days Gruver was on LSU’s campus.

James Patrick Canter, who pledged Phi Delta Theta with Gruver, said he could tell Gruver “had not had much experience with drinking.” He said Gruver also smoked marijuana.

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, was one month into his first year of college at LSU when he died of alcohol poisoning in what authorities have described as a hazing ritual — dubbed "Bible study" — at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were told to chug 190-proof liquor the night of Sept. 13, 2017, if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity or could not recite the Greek alphabet.

Gruver died the following morning. His blood-alcohol level was 0.495%, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in Gruver's system.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, would face a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison if convicted on negligent homicide.

He's also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the criminal investigation and after a search warrant had been issued for the phone, but he is not currently standing trial on that charge.

Naquin’s former LSU roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded "no contest" last fall to misdemeanor hazing and testified last week for the prosecution.

Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 22, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also testified. Forde is cooperating with prosecutors, who said they’ll decide later whether to prosecute him.

Several witnesses testified that Naquin disliked Gruver, wanted him cut from the fraternity and played a central role in the ill-fated hazing.

Trial testimony and court documents filed in the case indicate Naquin was warned by members of the fraternity — just two days before Gruver died — to tone down his interactions with pledges. He was told his actions with pledges were extreme and dangerous.

Other witnesses have testified that Gruver drank excessively and smoked marijuana in the four weeks leading up to his death.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from the LSU campus until at least 2033 as a result of the investigation into the events leading to Gruver's death.