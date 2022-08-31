A real estate developer is suing the town of St. Francisville and its mayor, alleging it is preventing it from finishing construction on an apartment complex and saying that the move is racially motivated.
Discovery Real Estate and Development LLC filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday requesting an injunction be placed against changes to the town's zoning laws so construction may continue on 13 acres of land designated for multi-family housing. Though the developer was originally in compliance with the town's zoning ordinances when it purchased the land, changes made to the zoning laws in February prohibited Discovery from continuing construction.
Discovery accuses the town, along with Mayor Robert "Bobee" Leake, of making changes targeting Discovery and preventing an increase of low-income minority populations in St. Francisville.
The town attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The developers said Leake was happy with the bulk of Discovery's plan, saying it "went above and beyond what anyone would expect," but opposed the inclusion of multi-family housing. "The Mayor believed that the Development may bring undesirable people to the Town," the lawsuit says.
Discovery originally purchased the property in 2018, which totaled about 30 acres. A portion of the property was designated for a 50-lot development for townhomes known as the Reserve at Parker, while the other portion would be the Parker District — St. Francisville, an apartment complex. The development plans were all made in compliance with zoning laws at the time, according to the lawsuit, and were supported by then-mayor Billy D'Aquilla and the Board of Aldermen.
In summer 2021, a moratorium on new developments was extended and amended to include multi-family dwellings — though Discovery's was the only development of such nature at the time.
"Is it going to attract the people we want in St. Francisville?" Mayor Leake asked at a meeting last year with Discovery, according to court documents.
Leake also suggested Discovery build more single-family homes on the property instead of an apartment complex.
The lawsuit also alleges Leake attempted to remove Scott Sanchez, listed in the lawsuit as "a member of Discovery," from the West Feliciana Economic Development board of directors and the St. Francisville Area Foundation. Leake also allegedly threatened to withhold approval of a grant for the foundation to create walking paths in St. Francisville until Sanchez was removed.
The lawsuit says Black residents make up over half of occupants in St. Francisville's renter-occupied housing, but comprise only 22% of the town's total population. As such, Discovery is accusing St. Francisville of violating the Fair Housing Act by disproportionately affecting affordable housing for Black, Hispanic and Latino residents.
Discovery filed suit in federal court in Baton Rouge seeking a way to continue development of the apartment complex and prevent town officials from challenging the development any further.