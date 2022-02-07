A Baton Rouge judge facing claims that he acted improperly during and after a homicide trial fought back Monday, saying he would not voluntarily step down from the case but would instead ask that an ad hoc judge be appointed to determine whether the allegations have merit.

"I look forward to testifying in any motion to recuse," 19th Judicial District Judge Tarvald Smith said from the bench while defendant Jordale Carter and his attorneys were present in the courtroom.

Carter, 24, of Zachary, and his cousin, Denver Carter, 26, of Baton Rouge, were convicted Nov. 30 at a retrial of manslaughter in the slaying of Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., 32, during a robbery in the parking lot of the Prestige Unisex Salon on Dec. 29, 2017. They also were accused of pawning Moore's gold chain 75 minutes after his death.

The Carter cousins face up to 40 years in prison for manslaughter. Their sentencing was scheduled for Monday but Smith postponed it due to a number of motions filed by the defense.

Their first trial in late 2020 on second-degree murder charges ended in a mistrial when an East Baton Rouge Parish jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Since mid-December, Jordale Carter's lawyers have filed motions for a third trial and to disqualify Smith, and also have asked to void a gag order the judge filed six days after the new trial and recusal motions were filed.

The new trial motion alleges, among other things, that one of the jurors may have been an eyewitness in the case.

Smith on Monday divested himself of the case until the recusal motion can be heard. He also temporarily lifted the gag order but urged both sides to "respect the identities of all involved."

The judge reiterated Monday that he imposed the gag order Dec. 22 "out of an abundance of caution" in an attempt to protect the identity of jurors.

In the motion for a new trial, Jordale Carter's attorneys — Stephen Sterling, Ryan Thompson and Sharrolyn Jackson Miles — claim an alternate juror told them that one of the jurors was in the pawn shop when Moore's jewelry was pawned.

The male juror reportedly revealed that information to two other jurors and the alternate juror during an unsupervised smoke break on Nov. 22 at the retrial, the motion states. The juror's revelation came shortly after prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video from the pawn shop of the transaction.

"Ah man, I thought they were going to show my face next," the alternate juror, in a sworn affidavit, quoted the juror saying. The juror recalled one of the defendants trying to get the female cashier's number, the alternate juror added.

In their motion to remove Smith, Jordale Carter's lawyers said they intend to call the judge as a witness because an alternate juror claims to have met with the 19th Judicial District Court's jury coordinator on Dec. 1, the day after the guilty verdicts were returned, and told her what the alleged eyewitness — a juror — had shared with him and two other jurors during the trial.

The alternate juror says the jury coordinator assured him that she would notify the judge. The alternate juror says he never heard from anyone at the court as a follow-up. Alternate jurors do not take part in jury deliberations.

In their motion asking Smith to lift the gag order, Jordale Carter's attorneys questioned the judge's impartiality and motivation and also claimed he "inexcusably overstepped his authority" in issuing the gag order and sealing future filings in the case.

"One of the many issues brought to light by this juror requires an inquiry into how much Judge Smith, himself, knew or should have known, and when," Carter's lawyers wrote.

Carter's attorneys also allege in their motions for a new trial and recusal that Smith allowed jurors to leave the courthouse for unsupervised smoke breaks during the trial, and that the judge held private off-the-record communications with jurors.

When Smith issued the gag order he did not mention the defense allegations against the judge.

"Defense would ... argue that his ability to be impartial is no doubt a significant issue based on the language of the gag order which the court has attempted to put in place, because while the order purports to have been issued solely due to concerns related to identity of jurors, Defendant cannot help but to question whether the court was at all additionally motivated by a desire to guard from the public the allegations concerning the court itself," the attorneys wrote.

Smith, who last week had declined comment on the defense motions, said at one point from the bench Monday that he welcomes the chance to clear the air, but then added that he may file an affidavit or motion to quash the request to call him as a witness.

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson said in court that the motion to recuse Smith is frivolous.

"The state does believe the court acted in good faith in trying to protect the identities of the jurors," she said.