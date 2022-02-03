A Highland Road couple's landscaper who lived rent-free on nearby property that they owned betrayed their trust by organizing and taking part in their brutal October 2015 armed robbery and murder, a prosecutor told a jury Thursday.
"That man participated in these two heinous murders in every way. He planned them. He took an active role in the armed robberies and murders," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said as she pointed at Ernesto Alonso on the opening day of his first-degree murder trial.
But Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, pinned the blame on Alonso's cousin, Frank Garcia, who pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter counts in return for a 30-year prison sentence. Doskey argued in his opening statement to the jury that it was Garcia who killed Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, after barging into their Highland Road home with a rifle while Alonso met with Denis Duplantier.
Doskey acknowledged that Alonso, 48, helped Garcia, 54, load the couple's bodies into the backseat of Denis Duplantier's red pickup truck, and that Alonso followed behind that truck — driven by Garcia — to a gas station off Interstate 12 in Hammond where the red truck was abandoned with the bodies inside.
Doskey said Garcia threatened the lives of Alonso and his family he we went to the police.
Cummings told jurors that both victims had zip ties around their necks and duct tape was placed over their mouths. She said Suzanne Duplantier's wrists and ankles were also zip-tied, as were Denis Duplantier's wrists.
The prosecutor disclosed publicly for the first time that the zip ties around Denis Duplantier's wrists had his wife's DNA on them, and the zip ties around Suzanne Duplantier's ankles had her husband's DNA on them.
"Perhaps that man and his co-defendant compelled them to do that, to zip-tie their spouse," she said.
Cummings said the coroner determined the victims died from asphyxiation due to ligature, what the prosecutor called "death by zip tie."
State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ruled earlier this week that if Alonso argues that Garcia coerced his involvement in the couple's 2015 slaying, then the jury will be told that coercion cannot be used as a murder defense.
Alonso faces a sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged in the killing of the Duplantiers.
Cummings said $160,000 believed stolen from the Duplantier home as well as jewelry belonging to the couple was found inside Garcia's home in Hollywood, Florida, where Alonso was arrested just days after the slayings. Garcia was arrested a month later.
The prosecutor also told the jury that a "substantial amount" of cocaine was found inside the Duplantier home, but she said the discovery has "absolutely nothing to do" with the killings.