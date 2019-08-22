The arraignment for a Lake Charles man charged with manslaughter in the April death of a Baton Rouge General Medical Center nurse was postponed Thursday after a judge was told the defendant was hospitalized.

State District Judge Bonnie Jackson said she was advised by an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy that Jessie Wayne Guillory, 54, is on life support at a hospital.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, who was not in Jackson's courtroom for the brief proceeding, said afterward it is his understanding that Guillory is not on life support but requires 24-hour daily care at this time.

"He is receiving constant attention," Moore said.

The district attorney said he was told that Guillory has significant mental and physical problems.

Sheriff's Office attorney Mary Erlingson said she was not authorized to discuss Guillory's medical condition but said it is anticipated that he will eventually return to Parish Prison.

Jackson, at the request of prosecutor April Leon, rescheduled Guiilory's arraignment for Oct. 23.

Guillory, who was a behavioral health patient at Baton Rouge General, is accused of attacking nurse Lynne Truxillo on April 4. She died April 11 from complications resulting from the attack.

Dr. Beau Clark, the parish coroner, ruled there was a direct connection between the blood clots that killed the 56-year-old Truxillo and the altercation involving Guillory the week before. He ruled her death a homicide.

Guillory initially attacked another nurse in the hospital's behavioral health unit at its Mid City campus, police said, and Truxillo stepped in to help her colleague. Guillory then turned on her, grabbing her neck and striking her head on a desk. She injured her leg trying to escape.

Doctors later determined Truxillo had torn her right ACL, which would require surgery, an arrest warrant states. But she died April 11. She began having trouble breathing and went into cardiac arrest multiple times before doctors were ultimately unable to revive her.

Truxillo's death, and other incidents involving attacks on medical personnel in Baton Rouge that have occurred since her attack, have prompted demands for better hospital safety practices to minimize dangers to health care professionals.

