A Black Lives Matter organizer can't be held vicariously liable for the conduct of an unidentified person who injured a Baton Rouge officer during a protest after the 2016 killing of Alton Sterling, but the officer's negligence claim against the organizer can go forward, a federal appeals court said Monday in its third ruling in the case this year.

The police officer, identified in court records only as John Doe, does not allege that DeRay Mckesson threw the chunk of concrete that seriously injured him, but he claims Mckesson was the prime leader and an organizer of the July 9, 2016, protest outside Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway.

The lengthy opinion issued Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans clarified the court's earlier decisions in the case, and was a substitute for the appellate court's August ruling, which has been withdrawn.

Activist DeRay Mckesson has no First Amendment defense in Baton Rouge protest, court says A federal appeals court says a lower court judge was wrong to throw out a lawsuit against a Black Lives Matter organizer on First Amendment grounds.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, of Baton Rouge, previously dismissed all of the officer's lawsuit, citing Mckesson's First Amendment rights and noting the Black Lives Matter group was too loosely organized to sue.

In April, the 5th Circuit reinstated the suit and said the officer can sue Mckesson on the grounds he acted negligently by leading people to block a highway outside police headquarters.

The appellate court revisited the case at Mckesson's request and said in August that the officer's complaint should not have been dismissed on First Amendment grounds, even if he was injured during a political protest.

The 5th Circuit on Monday said the injured officer has plausibly alleged that Mckesson breached his duty of reasonable care in the course of organizing and leading the Baton Rouge demonstration.

"Given the intentional lawlessness of this aspect of the demonstration, Mckesson should have known that leading the demonstrators onto a busy highway was likely to provoke a confrontation between police and the mass of demonstrators, yet he ignored the foreseeable danger to officers, bystanders, and demonstrators, and notwithstanding, did so anyway," Circuit Judge E. Grady Jolly wrote.

"This is not ... a `duty to protect others from the criminal activities of third persons,'" he noted. "Louisiana law does not recognize such a duty. It does, however, recognize a duty not to negligently cause a third party to commit a crime that is a foreseeable consequence of negligence."

Jolly said Mckesson owed the officer a duty "not to negligently precipitate the crime of a third party."

"And a jury could plausibly find that a violent confrontation with a police officer was a foreseeable effect of negligently directing a protest," the judge said.

"We perceive no constitutional issue with Mckesson being held liable for injuries caused by a combination of his own negligent conduct and the violent actions of another that were foreseeable as a result of that negligent conduct," he added.

Jolly, however, stressed that "our ruling at this point is not to say that a finding of liability will ultimately be appropriate."

Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, was fatally shot after two white Baton Rouge police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to a report that an armed man matching Sterling's description had threatened someone at a Baton Rouge convenience store. Sterling, who was found to be carrying a gun, six times, was shot six times by Salamoni during a struggle.

Sterling’s death set off days of protests, including the July 9, 2016, demonstration on Airline Highway outside police headquarters. John Doe was among the officers at the scene to arrest protesters after they failed to clear the roadway.

Doe was struck in the head and suffered the loss of teeth, a jaw injury, a brain injury and a head injury, court records indicate.

Salamoni, who had been fired, was allowed to resign without back pay earlier this year. Lake announced in September that he would no longer appeal a three-day suspension he received for his actions. He remains on the force.

Federal and state prosecutors ultimately determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against the two officers.