Doctors evaluating alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe have until July 23 to determine whether he was sane when he allegedly fatally shot three men and wounded a fourth in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes, a judge in Baton Rouge decided Tuesday.

The doctors' reports were originally due by May 7 so that a sanity hearing could be held Tuesday, but retired state District Judge Bruce Bennett was told the doctors needed more information and time to complete their reports.

In East Baton Rouge, the 37-year-old Sharpe is charged with second-degree murder in the September 2017 slaying of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr., 66.

In East Feliciana, Sharpe is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2017 killing of Thomas Bass, 62, and first-degree murder in the fatal October 2017 shooting of Brad DeFranceschi. He's also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe, of Clinton, already has been declared competent to stand trial by judges in both parishes. Those rulings came in March.

He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to all four charges against him.

Sharpe told investigators the killings were intended to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, according to an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report.

Sharpe also said he had other tags that had not been filled when he was arrested in October 2017, the report states. He called police and identified himself as the shooter, authorities have said.