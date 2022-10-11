A former student of Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is suing her former school and one of her former teachers, alleging the administration was aware that the educator groomed her and multiple other students for improper relationships over a period of several years.
According to the seven-page lawsuit filed Oct. 5, the teacher, identified as Vincent Hoang, groomed the student, identified in court papers as "Z Doe" and others for a sexual relationship between 2019 and 2022. She alleges he frequently inviting Doe and other female students to "hang out" in his classroom throughout the school day.
The lawsuit says Hoang would make sexual comments toward the students and would "praise and then punish/chastise" Doe, causing her to feel anxiety if Hoang "was not pleased with her." She said she was subjected to harassment by the school and was unable to complete her education there.
The school, in a statement, denied Doe's claims and said it would fight them vigorously in court.
During her time at EHS, the suit alleges, Hoang groomed Doe "with the full knowledge and assent of the school and its administrators," inviting her and other students to hang out and telling Doe he could "help her get into prestigious colleges and obtain scholarships." He emphasized that he was "very popular" with the Episcopal administration and could influence them to help with her college plans.
When the student turned 18 at the end of 2021, the lawsuit says, Hoang "almost immediately" intensified his efforts to "sexually harass and secure a sexual relationship" with Doe, repeatedly texting her "sexually-charged messages reiterating his desire to have a sexual relationship with her."
At one point, Hoang asked Doe to babysit his child. When he returned, the lawsuit states that Hoang made the student uncomfortable when he "reached over and brushed crumbs off of her thigh" and later attempted to hold her in his apartment so the two could be alone together, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit continues to state that it was "well known" among students and faculty that Hoang had sex with other students while married to another woman, stating that Doe spoke with another victim, who confirmed she and Hoang had started a sexual relationship while she was still a student at Episcopal.
Doe also claims that, to answer a question about sexual arousal from another student, Hoang grabbed Doe and rubbed against her, saying he used her in the demonstration because "she's 18 and I can't go to jail."
She also said that Hoang retaliated against her for turning down his advances: "He knew she deserved an A but was not going to give it to her."
The lawsuit claims the school was well aware of the situation but failed to intervene, stating that Hoang's actions "were open, obvious and pervasive" and that his classroom was "clearly visible to several teachers and administrators who did nothing to stop the behavior."
The school terminated Hoang's employment in March, but the student still faced harassment by other students, many of whom began to post "pro-Hoang" messages on social media, the lawsuit says. "Petitioner was effectively removed from EHS" in her senior year, "as this was in her best interests due to the situation," the lawsuit continues.
In a statement provided to The Advocate on Tuesday, Vito Cheong, a spokesman for the school, denied claims that it knew of Hoang's alleged behavior and confirmed that Episcopal terminated Hoang's employment after the administration found he had violated school policy. The statement did not specify which school policies Hoang was found to have violated.
"Upon notification of the violations, administrators acted immediately with the termination of employment and mandatory reporting," Cheong said. He said the school "acted appropriately and timely" in its handling of the situation.