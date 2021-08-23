Convicted Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason, who was accused of fatally shooting two Black men and firing into the home of a Black family over a four-day span in September 2017, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.
Gleason, 27, who is White, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting of Donald Smart, 49, as he walked along Alaska Street just north of the LSU campus to his overnight shift at Louie’s Café.
But to convict Gleason on that charge, the jury also had to find that he fatally shot Bruce Cofield, 59, two days earlier, as Cofield sat at a bus stop near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway.
Evidence also was presented at his trial that he allegedly fired three shots into the home of a Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard.
Prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family.
Gleason was not charged with a hate crime, but an FBI agent testified at his trial that Gleason searched the internet between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, 2017, for topics such as White nationalism, genocide and Nazi propaganda.
Gleason's lawyers have said he studied German at LSU, which he attended for one year starting in the fall of 2012.
Prosecutors said ballistics linked all three shootings. DNA left on shell casings recovered from the scenes of Cofield’s killing and the non-fatal shooting linked those two cases.
Twenty-six 9mm shell casings were found at the three shooting scenes.
In both slayings, Gleason was accused of shooting the victims from his car and then getting out, standing over them and firing more bullets.