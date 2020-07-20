A pair of fatal April shootings on the same street in Scotlandville just three days apart resulted in second-degree murder indictments against two Baton Rouge men.

Leon Frank Harris, 18, was indicted in the April 7 slaying of Joshua Andrews, 21, while Bryon Leneil Caston, 44, was indicted in the April 10 killing of Daisy Blake, 32.

The shootings occurred less than half a mile apart on Rosenwald Road, a residential street off Scotland Avenue.

Authorities have said Harris fatally shot Andrews during an argument, and Caston killed Blake in what police believe was an act of domestic violence.

Harris, of the 1000 block of Progress Road, and Caston, of the 7400 block of Sussex Street, face mandatory sentences of life in prison if found guilty as charged. Both men remain in custody.

Andrews was found around 10:30 p.m. on April 7 in a parking lot on Rosenwald suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Harris shot Andrews while the two were having an argument, police have said.

Baton Rouge teen arrested in Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured A Baton Rouge teen was arrested in the Tuesday night shooting on Rosenwald Road that left one man dead and another person injured, Baton Rouge…

Harris admitted to police he had fired his gun until he ran out of bullets, police said.

Caston's arrest report states he and Blake arrived at a third person's apartment — where the shooting would later occur — sometime late on April 10. Caston left the apartment at one point, and when he returned he started accusing Blake of stealing money from him, police said.

The argument escalated until one shot was fired, and then Caston was seen fleeing out the back door carrying a "large caliber revolver" and driving away, the report says.

Woman killed in what police believe was domestic shooting in Scotlandville early Friday A woman was killed early Friday morning in Scotlandville after what police believe was an act of domestic violence, and a suspect was arrested…

Officials did not disclose the relationship between Caston and Blake.

The cases of Harris and Caston have been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.