Two Baton Rouge men were indicted on murder counts Wednesday in a Tigerland double homicide that occurred in mid-October.

Cedric Turner, 18, of 730 Jennifer Jean Drive, and Tyrese Magee, 22, of 1808 Brightside Ave., were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Stan Riley and Amanda Authement.

Turner was 17 at the time of the slayings.

The grand jury took no action against a 15-year-old boy who also had been arrested in the case.

Riley, 37, and Authement, 34, were shot to death Oct. 16 at a Tigerland Avenue apartment. They lived in the same apartment complex but in different units.

Riley's wife has said her husband had gone over to Authement's apartment just minutes before the shooting.

Magee told detectives he walked to Authement's apartment with another man to buy drugs, an arrest report states. The other man knocked on the door, then pulled a gun and walked inside with the weapon raised, at which point Magee heard gunshots and immediately ran away, the report says.