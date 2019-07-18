A Confederate statue that stands in front of the Clinton courthouse is a "symbol of racial intolerance, oppression and intimidation," an attorney for a black man who wants his criminal case moved from East Feliciana Parish told the state Supreme Court this week.

Ronnie Anderson's request for a change of venue was denied last year by state District Judge Kathryn "Betsy" Jones. The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge affirmed Jones' ruling in June.

The 30-foot-tall statue of a Confederate soldier is a reminder to Anderson, 39, of Plaquemine, of "the way African Americans were treated during slavery and the Jim Crow Era of legal racial discrimination," his attorney, Niles Haymer, says in an appeal filed Monday at the Supreme Court.

Haymer argues in the filing that the monument is "offensive and leads to the perception of bigotry and biasness" toward Anderson, who claims he cannot get a fair trial in East Feliciana.

If the high court doesn't reverse the appellate court, Haymer contends, "it would lead to a substantial injustice to not only the Defendant, who is African American, but many people of different races who are also offended by a Confederate display of reverence at a court of law in the State of Louisiana in the year 2019."

The statue has stood in front of the courthouse since 1909. Anderson is not asking that the monument be removed from the courthouse grounds.

In court hearings, East Feliciana District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla has disputed claims that the presence of a Confederate statue outside the courthouse would prevent Anderson from being treated fairly under the law.

D'Aquilla has called Jones’ decision just and adequate, and said justice in the parish is colorblind.

Haymer also told the Supreme Court that Anderson shouldn't be tried in East Feliciana because of the publicity his client’s controversial stance against the statue has generated.

Anderson is charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, a felony that stemmed from a 2017 traffic stop in Wilson.