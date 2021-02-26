If only Donald Wayne Germany II had chosen to walk away from the couple's Baton Rouge home the morning of June 6, 2016, instead of strangling his wife in their bedroom.

The sisters of Nichole Michelle Jones shared that sentiment Thursday with state District Judge Beau Higginbotham before he sentenced Germany, 46, to a mandatory sentence of life in prison for second-degree murder.

In wife's 2016 killing, Baton Rouge man convicted of second-degree murder; life sentence awaits A Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his wife in their bedroom in 2016 while their young daughter slept in her room was convicted of second…

"I hope while you are sitting behind bars, you are thinking about why you did this to our family, when all you had to do was leave the house and we still would have Nichole with us," her sisters, Vickie Jones and Pam Groves, wrote in a victim impact statement read by prosecutor Stuart Theriot at Germany's sentencing.

The letter begins by calling Germany a "horrible man" and then notes that Nichole Jones, 41, was a U.S. Army veteran, registered nurse, beautiful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

"We still have the voicemail with our mom screaming and crying trying to tell us the horrible thing you had done to our sister," Vickie Jones and Pam Groves added.

The young daughter of Germany and Nichole Jones was asleep in her home when the killing occurred.

Germany was found guilty in December. His defense team had argued for a manslaughter conviction, which would have carried a prison term of up to 40 years.

Accused Baton Rouge wife-killer admitted strangling her in 911 call; jury hears recording A Baton Rouge man calmly told two dispatchers on June 6, 2016, that he had just strangled his wife in their Castle Hill Drive home, a jury at …

Germany testified at his trial that he and his wife were calmly discussing ongoing trust issues in their marriage when it suddenly occurred to him that she had not tried to save him when he attempted suicide in late 2014.

"The problem is she never called 911," he said, trying to explain what escalated the couple's conversation that morning. "For some reason at that moment I had never realized that. I said, 'You were going to let me die'."

Germany was not allowed to testify about what his wife told him, but his arrest report says he told East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies that Jones said she respected his wishes to die. Germany testified his wife then came at him, telling him to pack his bags and get out of their Castle Hill Drive home.

"I got angry. Instinctively I grabbed her by the neck. She started fighting," he said. "It seemed like it lasted forever. It couldn't have lasted that long. We were on our knees. She got heavy in my hands. I let her go."

Germany and Jones, who met while serving in the Army, had been married since 2000 and had their daughter in 2005.