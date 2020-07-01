A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of a man found lying in the street near McKinley Middle School in January.
Cornelius Calloway, 18, of the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive, is accused of fatally shooting Julius Williams, 39, on Jan. 24 in the 1300 block of McCalop Street.
That area runs along Interstate 10 between East Washington Street and Terrace Avenue in Old South Baton Rouge.
Detectives spoke to witnesses and then linked Calloway to the crime through ballistics testing, which matched ammunition found in his residence to bullets recovered during the autopsy, an arrest report says. Detectives also found Calloway's DNA on a gun recovered from the scene.
The report says Calloway emerged from an upstairs apartment and confronted Williams while he was removing an item from a disabled vehicle in their parking lot.
A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.