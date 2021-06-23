Two women pleaded guilty Wednesday and two others entered a pretrial diversion program for their roles in what a Baton Rouge prosecutor called a "large fight" between a group of patrons and a Chili's hostess trying to enforce the restaurant's coronavirus-related dining rules last summer.

Court dates are set next month for three other women charged in the August melee on Constitution Avenue, which resulted in the teenage hostess receiving five stitches at a hospital to close a wound above her right eye.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors charged one woman, Tammy Dabney, with aggravated battery, a felony, for allegedly punching the hostess in the face several times before grabbing a "wet floor" sign and hitting the teen in the face with it.

Prosecutors charged a half-dozen others with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor. Those six women were accused of engaging in an encounter "in such a manner as would foreseeably disturb and alarm the public."

An attorney for Dabney, 49, of Baton Rouge, told state District Judge Fred Crifasi on Wednesday that he is working with the state to resolve the matter.

Dabney's sister, Erica Dabney, 47, also of Baton Rouge, and Larashon Morgan, 27, of Metairie, both pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and were put on probation for a year. They cannot have any contact with the victim or visit any Chili's restaurant during that period.

The judge also fined each woman $100 plus court costs and ordered them to complete an effective decision-making class and perform 20 hours of community service. In lieu of that service, they can get vaccinated for the coronavirus or provide proof that they have received the vaccine.

Two other women, Tai Doucette, 28, and Dajasha Vernell, 25, both of Baton Rouge, agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program. The disturbing the peace charges will be dismissed if they complete the program.

Two additional Baton Rouge women charged with disturbing the peace, Lakesha Antoine, 38, and Sherrie Bass, 28, have court dates next month.

The Chili's hostess was attacked after telling a group of 11 people who tried to dine together that only six people could be seated together at one table, per restrictions set during the pandemic, police have said.