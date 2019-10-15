A former LSU student's sentencing in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge Max Gruver has been pushed back to Nov. 20.

Matthew Naquin, 21, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday on his July negligent homicide conviction, but his attorney filed a motion last week asking for a continuance because a member of the Naquin family is hospitalized with a serious illness.

The new sentencing date was picked Tuesday after both sides met with state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, faces up to five years in prison. Negligent homicide is a felony. He is currently free on bond.

Nine days after Naquin was found guilty, two former LSU students and fellow ex-Phi Delta Theta members who pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case were sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Higginbotham, who gave Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Isto the maximum penalty allowed under the law in place at the time of Gruver's death, said the punishment was “not enough.”

Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, was Naquin's roommate at LSU. Gott, 22, is from Lafayette. Both testified as prosecution witnesses at Naquin's trial.

Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, had been at LSU just a month when he died of alcohol poisoning in what authorities and former Phi Delta Theta members described as a hazing ritual — dubbed "Bible study" — at the fraternity house.

Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were told to chug 190-proof liquor the night of Sept. 13, 2017, if they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity or could not recite the Greek alphabet.

Gruver died the following morning. His blood-alcohol level was 0.495%, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in Gruver's system.

Several witnesses testified that Naquin disliked Gruver, wanted him cut from the fraternity and targeted him at the hazing event.

Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 22, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also testified for the prosecution at Naquin's trial. Prosecutors have not said whether they will prosecute him.

Naquin also is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the criminal investigation and after a search warrant had been issued for the phone.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into the events leading to Gruver's death.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law last year the Max Gruver Act and other anti-hazing bills meant to curb hazing and increase penalties.

Under HB 78, which became the Gruver Act, people who participate in hazing activities that result in death when the victim's blood alcohol level is at least 0.30% would face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Hazing that doesn't lead to death would be subject to fines of up to $1,000 and six months in prison.

Organizations — fraternities, sororities, associations, social clubs, athletic teams and similar groups on college or high school campuses — that knowingly allow hazing could also face fines of up to $10,000.