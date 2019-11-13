A tenant of slain civil rights activist and Baton Rouge African-American history museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder count in her July killing.

Ronn Jermaine Bell, 38, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged in the 75-year-old Baton Rouge icon's slaying.

Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered July 12 suffocated and left in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house in the 2300 block of North 20th Street.

A search warrant indicated bleach was poured over her body in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. Detectives later found two empty bleach bottles inside Bell's home.

Bell's arrest report says his DNA was found on Roberts-Joseph's body.

Police have said video evidence shows Bell near where Roberts-Joseph's car was found — about 3 miles from her Scotlandville home, which is down the street from the house Bell was renting. He later admitted to detectives that he had been in the location where the car was dumped, but said he was not inside the vehicle and had not seen Roberts-Joseph for several days before her death.

Bell, a convicted sex offender, was about $1,200 behind in rent to Roberts-Joseph, police have said.

Bell acknowledged during an interview with detectives that he was behind on his rent payments, but he said Roberts-Joseph agreed he could remain in the house as long as he paid her something.

Bell also was indicted Wednesday on a count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Roberts-Joseph was known as a tireless advocate for the city's black community and an unwavering voice of peace, acceptance and healing. Local and state leaders mourned her loss and praised her accomplishments as news of her death spread nationwide.

She was best known for founding the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum in downtown Baton Rouge in 2001 and organizing an annual Juneteenth festival celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

The museum was vandalized one month after her death but has since reopened.

