Matthew Naquin targeted Max Gruver the night the Phi Delta Theta pledge died of alcohol poisoning by peppering Gruver with questions and ordering him to drink hard liquor every time he answered incorrectly, an LSU student testified Wednesday.

"I believe that Max would still be here today if Naquin had not been in that (fraternity) house that night, or if he (Naquin) had acted differently that night," said Brayden Rabalais, who pledged Phi Delta Theta with Gruver in the fall of 2017.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is standing trial on negligent homicide in the September 2017 death of Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Rabalais testified that Naquin, a member of the fraternity at the time of Gruver's death, told him during a car ride that he didn't like Gruver and wanted him cut from the fraternity because he was always late to pledge activities.

At the ill-fated Sept. 13, 2017, hazing event called "Bible study," Rabalais said, an angry Naquin told pledges he hoped they were prepared to be quizzed on the fraternity manual "because I'm already f***** up."

Rabalais said he recalled Naquin and fellow Phi Delta Theta member Sean-Paul Gott, of Lafayette, holding bottles of 190-proof alcohol in their hands when he arrived for the Bible study.

Gott, 22, pleaded no contest last fall to misdemeanor hazing in the case but has not been sentenced. He is expected to testify at the trial. Ryan Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, who was Naquin's roommate at LSU, also pleaded no contest to hazing and testified Tuesday. He will be sentenced later.

+6 Two former LSU students plead no contest in hazing death of Max Gruver Two former LSU students pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor hazing in the alcohol-related death of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruve…

Rabalais said Gruver failed to answer many questions posed to him by Naquin at the Bible study, and could not recite the Greek alphabet.

"Naquin was continually asking him questions over and over," Rabalais said, adding that Naquin ordered Gruver to chug alcohol "at least five to six times if not more."

"I believe Max was targeted by Naquin because he was asked to drink longer than the other pledges," Rabalais added.

Gruver's blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana, when he was taken to the hospital the next morning, an autopsy revealed. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in Gruver's system.

+3 Maxwell Gruver's alleged substance abuse can be used in LSU hazing case, state Supreme Court says Defense lawyers for a former LSU student charged in the hazing-related death of Maxwell Gruver can raise at trial Gruver's alleged heavy drink…

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into Gruver’s death.