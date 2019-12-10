Since the 19th Judicial District launched its faster arraignment process two months ago, the number of defendants who show up to their first court appearances after posting bond has increased from about half to more than 95 percent.

That's one of the program's major accomplishments, which together amount to increased fairness and efficiency within the local criminal justice system and significant savings of taxpayer dollars, according to supporters of the change and data tracking key performance measures over the first eight weeks.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III released the numbers Monday to demonstrate some immediate impacts of the program, which calls for defendants to appear in court and be informed of the charges against them — or be released if prosecutors decide not to move forward — within 72 hours of their arrest. That's in contrast to the old system, which kept people waiting on average between five and 12 weeks before ever stepping foot in a courtroom.

Both Moore's office and the parish public defender's office have expressed their strong commitment to the expedited process. But 19th JDC judges have declined to share their opinions with the public, and they're the ones who could ultimately pull the plug.

The change came in October as part of a larger push to reduce the parish's outsized jail population and streamline inefficiencies in the courts. The DA's office estimates the city has already saved $215,000 through the reduced jail population alone.

Both the court and local law enforcement agencies are also saving money because of the increased appearance rates, which mean fewer bench warrants and subpoenas being issued and served. Moore said there's a simple explanation for that increase: People have less time to forget their court date after bonding out of jail.

"It shows that our defendants are only human," he said. "They will comply with court appearances when those appearance dates are set soon after notice."

Officials with the public defender's office agreed, arguing the numbers demonstrate that setting monetary bonds is unnecessary, especially for minor crimes, because people will come to court as long as they remember the date. That's a conversation that will likely continue in the future.

Supporters also point to another major outcome — that people who are arrested but never charged no longer spend weeks or months behind bars if they can't afford to post bond while waiting for prosecutors to make a decision on whether to proceed with the case. That outcome applies to almost 20 percent of all arraignments over the past eight weeks: 225 people who were informed within 72 hours that charges would not be filed against them. Then they were released from custody.

Reducing that waiting period means minimizing the impacts on people's lives, minimizing the likelihood they'll lose their jobs or houses or children while sitting in jail, only to be released once a decision is made.

All things considered, the new arraignment process is projected to save an estimated $2.5 million each year. Officials said that money will be funneled back into the local court system, which faces significant funding shortages.

Lindsay Blouin, the parish's deputy chief public defender, said overall she's seen "tremendous improvement" in fairness to defendants. She noted that appearing before a judge within a few days means everyone in the courtroom is made aware of the person's needs and circumstances right from the beginning: employment or education status, family responsibilities, mental health issues or struggles with substance abuse. That also makes it easier for public defenders to request a bond reduction much earlier in the process, she said.

The change goes well beyond the state law requirements, which are meant to ensure a speedy trial but nonetheless allow prosecutors 45 days to file charges against people being held behind bars after a misdemeanor arrest, 60 days for felonies and 120 days for the most serious offenses like murder and aggravated rape.

Moore's office reviewed practices in other districts nationwide and determined that filing formal charges within 48 hours is the "gold standard" for prosecution. He said his team decided 48 hours wasn't feasible for East Baton Rouge, but 72 hours was possible.

Implementation came following months of discussions and planning with cooperation from the public defender's office and local law enforcement agencies. The final step was gaining approval from 19th JDC criminal judges, who voted in October to approve the change after having repeatedly tabled the decision over several months.

It's unclear whether the judges are sold on the change even now. They're holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss it, Judge Don Johnson confirmed Tuesday afternoon. He declined to comment further until after the meeting, and other judges, including Chief Criminal Judge Beau Higginbotham, didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The first weeks haven't been without hiccups, officials said.

"There has been nothing easy about implementing a new system to replace one that has been at work for generations," Moore said. "I have been very impressed by the willingness of the entire court system — prosecutors, defenders, judges, clerks, deputies and officers — to adapt to a new way of working."

Defendants are now being arraigned before whichever judge is on duty at the time, similar to the process for setting bail. That has created a heavy caseload for all players involved the past eight weeks because they've been dealing with overlap from the old system in addition to the new cases coming in. Officials said it would be easier to have a single arraignment judge or commissioner who would take on the role full time, but a funding source for the position would first need to be determined.

Under the expedited process, someone arrested on a Sunday is arraigned Wednesday, arrested Monday and arraigned Thursday, and so on. Of course there are exceptions for serious crimes that require a grand jury indictment and other cases in which prosecutors need more time, often waiting for DNA or ballistics testing.

Advocates said that in addition to saving money, the change demonstrates a heightened level of respect for the lives of people entangled in Baton Rouge's criminal justice system.

"Every day over the past nine weeks, there have been times when somebody saw past the chains and past the jumpsuits to their humanity," said the Rev. Alexis Anderson, a local activist and member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition. "One thing I know is we're not going to fix this system until we recognize the humanity of the people involved."