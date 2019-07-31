A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is competent to stand trial in the 2017 shooting death of a Tennessee truck driver in a shopping center parking lot along Florida Boulevard, a judge ruled Wednesday.

State District Judge Richard Anderson, after receiving reports from two doctors who determined Landry Carter is competent to proceed, set a March 16 trial date.

Carter is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 8, 2017, killing of Keith Odom, 49. Carter was 18 at the time of Odom's death.

Odom was fatally shot while repairing a tire on his 18-wheeler in the Longbow shopping center parking lot shortly before 8 a.m., authorities have said.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby business they say shows Carter walking toward Odom's truck.

An arrest report alleges Carter killed Odom during an armed robbery. After Odom turned over his valuables, Carter "took a step back and fired a single shot" into the victim's midsection, the report says.

In a letter published in The Advocate after the slaying, Odom's parents said they harbor no ill will toward the good people of Baton Rouge.

"He gave the man his wallet, phone, etc. Why, oh why, did he have to take his life?" wrote Paulette and Kenneth Odom of Jonesborough, Tennessee. "Our lives will never be the same. There is a hole in our hearts that will never be filled."

At the request of Carter's court-appointed attorneys, Anderson had appointed a sanity commission in April to evaluate Carter and report back to him.

Carter faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

He also is charged with several counts of armed robbery in a string of nighttime robberies all within a mile of his Tams Drive home. One of those robberies took place in the same shopping center where Odom was killed.