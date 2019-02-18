A Baton Rouge firefighter who was allegedly intoxicated and speeding when he crashed into a woman's vehicle, causing her to have her leg amputated, will be arraigned next week on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the November incident.

Christopher Michael Reese, 33, was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the crash in the 4000 block of Government Street, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said last month after Reese was arrested.

A State Police search warrant affidavit says witnesses indicated Reese was operating his vehicle "at a high rate of speed with red flashing light bars on his front windshield."

Reese stated he was coming from a local bar, where he had consumed alcohol prior to driving, the affidavit says.

An arrest report says Reese's blood-alcohol content was 0.21 percent and he had been traveling 94 mph before the 10:55 p.m. crash on Nov. 5.

A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent is presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana.

Reese, who was arrested Jan. 3, was charged Jan. 29 by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, which is a felony.

He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving without automobile insurance.

Reese will be arraigned Feb. 25 by state District Judge Fred Crifasi.

Online court records do not indicate whether Reese has hired an attorney.

Monte has said Reese will remain employed until the criminal proceedings are finalized.