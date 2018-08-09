A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple drug charges and participation in a multi-state dog fighting operation, according to a press release from Brandon Fremin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Corey T. Brown, aka "Black," 31, was one of two leaders of a drug trafficking organization in the Valley Park neighborhood of Baton Rouge, Fremin said. Brown pleaded guilty Thursday before Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 46.5 grams of heroin, 28.5 grams of cocaine and 28.35 grams of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Brown also pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Animal Welfare Act for his role in the dog fighting ring, Fremin said.
While law enforcement agents were investigating Brown and others for drug distribution, they discovered Brown was also involved in dog fighting. Investigators intercepted phone calls where Brown discussed fight results and cash wagers across Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi, Fremin said. Brown also discussed breeding, selling and training dogs for fighting.
Last year agents seized 13 pit bull dogs, five at Brown's home, that were owned by 35-year-old Eric Lashawn Williams, aka "E" or "E.Z.," who ran the drug distribution network with Brown, Fremin said.
Williams pleaded guilty last month to a host of drugs charges and a violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act.
Marco Murphy, aka "Big Daddy," 34, pleaded guilty on July 17 to a number of drug charges. Fremin said Murphy and 31-year-old Ed Williams Jr., aka "Cooter," distributed drugs for Eric Williams and Brown.
Ed Williams Jr., aka "Cooter," 31, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, and one count of distribution of heroin.
The men have not yet been sentenced.