A man who trafficked a 15-year-old girl for sex by transporting her from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and back to the capital city was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison Wednesday.

Udraka Roberts-Bey, 28, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty earlier this year before U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor.

New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex A New Orleans man has admitted to trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex by transporting her from Baton Rouge to the Crescent City and back to…

Dick ordered Roberts-Bey on Wednesday to spend 105 months in prison, followed by five years of federal supervision.

The 15-year-old girl, who lived in Arkansas, was rescued in June 2017 during an undercover operation at a Baton Rouge hotel, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said.