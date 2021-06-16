A Baton Rouge man on trial in the 2017 shooting death of an Allstate financial planner during a robbery was portrayed by a prosecutor Wednesday as an "opportunist" who viewed the husband and father of four as an "easy target."

Daryel Johnson, 38, is charged with second-degree murder and witness intimidation in the slaying of 53-year-old Central resident Dale Sands, who was shot in the chest and jaw.

Sands' body was found Aug. 23, 2017 — a day after he went missing — in the backyard of a home on Great Smokey Avenue by a BREC park on Oak Villa Boulevard. He wore an Allstate shirt.

In her opening statement, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney April Leon told a jury she believes Johnson killed Sands as he relaxed in the park before his next appointment; then dumped the body at 9076 Great Smokey Ave.

Johnson lived at 9074 Great Smokey Ave.

"Daryel Johnson is an opportunist," Leon told the jury. "He had an opportunity and just the right set of circumstances to take advantage of a man sitting in a vehicle."

Sands was found without his wallet, phone or keys.

Stepping back from a lectern in the center of state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose's courtroom and walking toward Johnson at the defense table, Leon said: "In the eyes of this man, Dale Sands was an easy target."

Authorities have said one of Johnson's co-workers reportedly heard him say something on the phone about moving a body. Johnson is accused of threatening to kill that witness and the witness's children they told police about the remark.

Johnson's fingerprints also were found on a cigar wrapper in Sands' stolen truck, police said.

Sands' wife, Kim Sands, testified Wednesday that her husband of 30 years smoked cigars. Surveillance video played to the jury showed Dale Sands buying cigars around noon on Aug. 22, 2017, at a store on the corner of Sullivan and Greenwell Springs roads.

Authorities believe he was killed that same afternoon.

Kim Sands said she frantically searched for her husband — calling hospitals and visiting Allstate offices, a bank and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's substation — from the evening of Aug. 22, 2017, until mid-afternoon the next day when an officer showed up at her home.

"He said, 'We found your husband,' and I said, 'Great, where is he?' And he said, 'He's deceased,'" she calmly recounted just a few feet from the jury.

Leon said the jury also would be shown surveillance footage of Johnson "ditching" Sands' truck "around the corner" from Great Smokey Avenue.

Tiara Jones, one of Johnson's attorneys, told the jury that there is no eyewitness to the killing. She also said six adults were living at 9074 Great Smokey Ave. when Sands was killed.

"The evidence will not show who killed Mr. Sands," Jones said in her opening statement.

Jones said the state's case is based on lies, inconsistent statements and "finger-pointing."

"They got it wrong," she said. "Daryel Johnson did not kill Dale Sands."

The trial will resume Thursday.