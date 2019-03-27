Terrell Anthony was indicted Wednesday in the fatal Sept. 8, 2017, shooting of a 68-year-old man who lived next to the home where two men, including Anthony's brother, were killed earlier that day.

Anthony, of Baton Rouge, is now charged with second-degree murder in David Walker's slaying. Anthony was reportedly upset that Walker had denied to police knowing anything about the double murder that claimed the lives of Harold Anthony and Donovan Cummings, police arrest records indicate.

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday night, accused of the Sept. 8, 2017, fatal shooting of a man on Seneca Street, just an hour after the double murder.

Investigators said it was rumored that Walker had witnessed the shootings, the records state.

Harold Anthony, 36, and Cummings, 49, were killed on Thomas H. Delpit Drive. They were repairing the home next to where Walker lived when two to three people drove up, chased them down and opened fire. No arrests have been made in that case.

Walker was shot to death in his car in front of a Seneca Street home just an hour after speaking to Baton Rouge police about the double slaying, police records show.

Walker's home on Thomas H. Delpit was then destroyed in an overnight arson several days later.

A house fire early Tuesday morning that destroyed a home on Thomas H. Delpit Drive has been ruled an arson, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Terrell Anthony's case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.