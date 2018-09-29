If Jarret McCasland hopes to get relief from his second-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence in the 2013 heroin overdose in Baton Rouge of his 19-year-old girlfriend, it will have to come from the federal court system.

The federal court system is the only avenue left to him because the Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to consider the merits of the 29-year-old Denham Springs man's appeal, citing a late filing by his appellate attorneys.

Those attorneys have filed a petition in federal district court in Baton Rouge, arguing — among other things — that prosecutors failed to prove McCasland distributed the drug that directly caused Flavia "Cathy" Cardenas' death, and that a life prison term without parole when there was no intent to kill amounts to cruel and unusual punishment and is unconstitutional.

Denham Springs man gets life sentence in 2013 overdose death of girlfriend, tells judge he is innocent A 27-year-old Denham Springs man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the drug overdose death of his girlfriend after a judg…

Cardenas died with numerous drugs in her system, including cocaine.

McCasland was prosecuted under a seldom used provision of Louisiana's second-degree murder statute that allows police to arrest someone on that charge if distributing or dispensing an illegal drug is the direct cause of the death.

McCasland was the first person convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish of second-degree murder under that provision, which does not require prosecutors to show a defendant specifically intended to kill. His conviction was unanimous.

Jury convicts Denham Springs man of murder, was accused of injecting girlfriend with heroin before her death A 26-year-old Denham Springs man accused of giving his 19-year-old fiancée a lethal dose of heroin in Baton Rouge in 2013 was unanimously conv…

"Louisiana remains the only state in the nation that mandates life in prison without parole under these facts," Chris Alexander, one of McCasland's attorneys, said Wednesday in explaining why he is asking a federal judge to declare the sentencing scheme unconstitutional.

The case finds itself in federal court because the state Supreme Court declined in March to consider McCasland's appeal, saying unanimously that it was "not timely filed."

Alexander said the high court apparently received the appeal two minutes and 50 seconds after the May 2017 filing deadline.

"We submitted the brief before the deadline. It apparently was recorded online on their end three minutes after the deadline due to a computer glitch," he said.

Alexander asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its March ruling, but the court on Sept. 21 denied that request. Three of the seven justices — Chief Justice Bernette Johnson and Associate Justices Jeff Hughes and Scott Crichton — said they would have granted the reconsideration and considered the merits of McCasland's appeal.

Alexander downplayed the Supreme Court's latest decision, saying the matter belongs in federal court.

"Fortunately this is a core constitutional issue that should be decided in federal court anyway," he said. "I'm disappointed nonetheless that our Supreme Court chose to pass on such an important issue."

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed McCasland's 2015 conviction and 2016 sentence last year. The court said McCasland, "along with his actions, is the type of offender the statute meant to address."

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday his office is satisfied with the decisions of the trial and appellate courts.

"We believe the facts and circumstances demonstrate that justice was served," he said.

McCasland's trial attorney, Rodney Messina, argued to the jury that Cardenas bought the heroin and injected herself with a fatal dose at her mother's house on July 26, 2013.

However, a friend of Cardenas testified she saw McCasland inject Cardenas with heroin and cocaine earlier that evening at the friend's house.

Witness in Baton Rouge heroin death trial says man injected his girlfriend, used drug as 'truth serum' A Baton Rouge woman who did drugs with Flavia “Cathy” Cardenas and Jarret McCasland the night before Cardenas died of what authorities called …

McCasland, who did not testify in his own defense, told sheriff's detectives he injected Cardenas with cocaine the evening before she died but not heroin.

Prosecutors said McCasland had a history of drug dealing and argued he sent Cardenas a text message the afternoon before she died asking if she wanted to get high. Texts from McCasland indicated he continued to distribute heroin even after his girlfriend died, prosecutors argued.

Cardenas was taken to the hospital for a drug overdose in June 2012, her mother testified. Cardenas was 17 at the time and did not know McCasland.

Mother testifies that woman who died of heroin overdose had been hospitalized in another overdose a year earlier Flavia Cardenas was hospitalized in Baton Rouge for a drug overdose 13 months before she died in July 2013 of what the coroner labeled a heroi…

Cardenas and McCasland were arrested together in April 2013 on drug charges.