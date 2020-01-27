A Baton Rouge man who operated an unlicensed money transmitting business that helped funnel money through a national drug operation has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Monday.

Donovan Barker, 61, also is expected to be ordered by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to forfeit more than $642,000, Fremin said.

The judge sentenced Barker to 4 years and 9 months in prison for conspiring with associates to help distribute drugs to consumers in the U.S. between September 2012 and May 2016.

Barker admitted helping distribute the muscle relaxant Carisoprodol, the narcotic painkiller Tramadol and other substances by accepting bulk shipments and mailing the drugs to individual purchasers, federal prosecutors have said.

In January 2013, law enforcement agents confiscated more than 50,000 doses of Carisoprodol and Tramadol from Barker and advised him to stop assisting the effort to import the substances. Barker then began handling financial transactions for others through a number of businesses, Fremin said.

Between October 2012 and February 2016, Barker received more than $4.6 million in payments through his businesses, all from people purchasing controlled substances over the internet. He then transmitted a majority of the money through hundreds of transactions to other individuals and businesses. He also routed more than 200 transactions through banks in Canada, China, India and the Philippines.

Barker owned and operated Quantum Information Technologies, Caring Partners 1, Don Western Sky, Life Positive Services and Healthy Life 1, his indictment states.

