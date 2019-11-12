A Baton Rouge man's confession to authorities that he killed and dismembered his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 can be used at his trial, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Oscar Lozada, who fled to Venezuela with the couple's young daughter after his wife disappeared, is charged with second-degree murder and faces a mandatory term of life in prison if convicted on that charge.

Lozada, 43, has an April 27 trial date. His next court date is Dec. 3.

+2 Husband of slain Brusly teacher gets April trial date in murder case A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 and fleeing to Venez…

The Supreme Court's denial, without written reasons, of Lozada's appeal came three months after a state appeals court refused to throw out his confession, rejecting defense arguments that a sheriff's detective failed to honor his request for a lawyer.

"The decision by the court denying the defendant's motion to suppress is the appropriate decision based on the record made in this matter," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. "We look forward to presenting our case at trial."

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found. Oscar Lozada was arrested late last year in Mexico after spending more than seven years on the lam in his home country of Venezuela.

+3 Grisly details emerge in case of slain Brusly teacher; confession can be used against husband A state judge ruled Monday that statements Oscar Lozada gave to sheriff’s detectives about the 2011 death of his wife, a Brusly High School te…

He had bought buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011, court filings indicate. Her blood was found on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after she disappeared.

The couple's daughter now lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.