One of five family members accused of holding a 22-year-old autistic relative captive for a year in an outdoor cage in Amite has pleaded guilty to a federal "forced labor" conspiracy charge.

Bridget Lambert, 21, of Amite, entered her guilty plea Thursday in federal district court in New Orleans and was given a Dec. 20 sentencing date. She faces up to five years in prison.

Terry Knope II, Raylaine Knope and their children — Taylor Knope, Jody Lambert and Bridget Lambert — each are accused in state and federal court of brutally mistreating their autistic relative.

Tangipahoa Parish authorities found the woman malnourished, covered in insect bites and terrified that deputies would arrest her for her own mother's death after she had been forced to eat her mom's ashes, state court records indicate.

Bridget Lambert pleaded guilty to conspiring with her family members to obtain forced labor from the autistic woman. On one occasion, she admitted holding the woman's arm in place so a fellow conspirator could punish the woman by burning her with a cigarette lighter, federal authorities said Friday.