A Louisiana convicted felon shot to death Monday by deputies in Mississippi is the twin brother of a Greenwell Springs man accused in the 2017 killing of two Baker men whose bodies were dumped in St. Helena Parish.

William Bottoms Jr., 29, is scheduled to stand trial May 13 in Baton Rouge on two counts of second-degree murder, but his attorney has asked for a later trial date. Prosecutors are not opposing that request. He remains in custody.

Bottoms is accused of fatally shooting Mohamed S. Hussain, 29, and Derrick D. Williams, 23, while the three men and a woman rode in a car June 2, 2017, on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary.

Bottoms' brother, Lawrence Bottoms, was fatally shot Monday after he pulled a gun on Hancock County sheriff's deputies trying to serve a warrant on him out of East Baton Rouge Parish for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.

Records at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse show a bench warrant was issued April 17 for Lawrence Bottoms' arrest after he missed a court date on the firearm charge that originated in 2015.

Lawrence Bottoms was living on Chickasaw Avenue in Greenwell Springs in 2015, the records indicate.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said at a news conference Monday that authorities received a tip that Bottoms, who was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, was living at a home in Bayside Park and that drugs were being sold from it.

Adam said deputies were prepared for trouble because of Lawrence Bottoms’ extensive criminal record.

Deputies spent 15 to 20 minutes calling out for Bottoms at the door of the house but got no answer. The deputies evacuated a house next door, then fired several rounds of tear gas, the sheriff said.

Bottoms finally jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods, with deputies running after him. Bottoms emerged from the woods and pulled a gun, Adam said. That’s when two deputies fired.

Drugs were found at the house, he added.

Lawrence Bottoms was convicted in 2017 of the 2015 stabbing of a teenager with a screwdriver, according to Livingston Parish court records. The charge he pleaded guilty to in the case was aggravated battery. The teenager died months after the stabbing.

Lawrence Bottoms also was arrested in 2017 in Waveland, Mississippi, and charged with possessing a firearm while a convicted felon.

In William Bottoms' murder case, prosecutors dismissed an accessory charge against Megan Marie Gaylord, of Greenwell Springs, who was driving the car in which Bottoms allegedly shot the two Baker men.

The state intends to call her as a witness at Bottoms' trial.

Gaylord said the four of them had used drugs and Bottoms, her front seat passenger, became paranoid and shot the men, who were sitting in the back seat, an arrest report says.

William Bottoms faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.