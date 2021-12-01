Prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek the execution of a man accused of killing Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. during an ambush last year, and also said they would dismiss a separate first-degree murder charge because the victim's family will not cooperate with them.

Ronnie Kato, 37, had been accused of killing Hutto hours after killing his girlfriend's stepfather Curtis Richardson. Richardson's wife and stepdaughter have said they will not aid in Kato's prosecution, and the district attorney's office tried but failed to hold two separate trials.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III is seeking the death penalty for only the fourth time since taking office nearly 13 years ago. He said after a court hearing Wednesday that dismissing the charge in Richardson's case "was not a decision that was made lightly," but was taken after consultation with Richardson's blood relatives seeking justice for their slain loved one.

The dismissal came five weeks after state District Judge Christopher Dassau said the two killings were integrally related and said Kato should face only one trial in the killings of Richardson, 58, and Hutto, 45.

Prosecutors had argued they couldn't try Kato before the same jury because Kato's longtime girlfriend and the woman's mother, who is Richardson's wife, won't cooperate with them. The girlfriend, Donkeisha Allen, also allegedly threatened to kill members of the prosecution team, prosecutors have said. Allen is Richardson's stepdaughter.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings explained in court Wednesday that because Dassau's ruling was within his judicial discretion, prosecutors decided to dismiss the murder count relating to Richardson's slaying rather than appeal the judge's ruling.

Other members of Curtis Richardson's family, including his son Curtis Richardson Jr. and daughter India Richardson and nephew Brian Richardson, attended the court hearing and said afterward they want justice for Curtis Richardson and support the prosecution's pursuit of the death penalty.

Those family members and members of Hutto's family had a long meeting in the hallway outside Dassau's courtroom after the hearing and expressed support for each other.

"We were happy to meet the Hutto family," India Richardson said after the meeting.

India Richardson added that she and other members of the Richardson family who back the prosecution were prepared for the dismissal of the murder count involving her father, but the announcement was still difficult to hear.

"So much emotion. We trust Miss Dana," she said.

"I just really want justice for my uncle," said Curtis Richardson's nephew Brian Richardson. "The family just really wants justice."

Kato's lawyers, Sean Collins and Franz Borghardt, said the dismissal of one of Kato's murder counts does not significantly change anything in the case.

"Our goal is to save Ronnie Kato's life," Collins said. "We have a job to do."

Moore said his office's notice of intent to seek the death penalty is "extremely rare and I have sought to use it sparingly, as I should." He reminded that Kato is presumed innocent but said his alleged conduct if proven "warrants jury consideration of the most severe punishment established by law."

Authorities say Kato killed Curtis Richardson during a domestic dispute with Donkeisha Allen on North Pamela Drive. Kato is the father of Donkeisha Allen's three children.

Several hours later, police say he fatally shot Hutto and wounded another officer while police were searching for Kato at a home on Conrad Drive.

Kato ambushed the officers with an assault-style rifle as they searched for him in the backyard of the Conrad Drive home, a detective has testified previously. The same rifle was used to kill Hutto and Richardson, the detective said.

Moore has sought the death penalty only three times since becoming the 19th Judicial District prosecutor in 2009. In 2010, Dacarius Holliday was condemned to die in the 2007 beating death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, and in 2015, Lee Turner Jr. was condemned for the 2011 deaths of two CarQuest Auto Parts employees. The state Supreme Court later threw out his death sentence.

A third case is still pending after a 2019 triple homicide. Michael Wade is accused killing of his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and her 72-year-old grandmother in 2019.