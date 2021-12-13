Three Baton Rouge residents who set fire to several businesses last year after attending a protest on Siegen Lane against police brutality have been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson acknowledged that Terry Dorsey, Kenyatta Huggins and Shamyrin Johnson were motivated by what they believed was "passion for the cause of justice," but he said the way the trio damaged the buildings was "shameful."

In sentencing the three earlier this month, Jackson noted they were fortunate that no one was in the buildings when the fires were set because others could have been injured or killed, resulting in the filing of significantly more serious charges.

Dorsey, Huggins and Johnson, each 23, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit arson affecting interstate commerce.

The fires damaged Tai Industries near Siegen Lane; the Airline Highway locations of AAA Tire Shop and AutoZone Auto Parts; and Tiger Tire Shop on Plank Road.

In a factual basis stipulated to by the government and the defendants, prosecutors said Dorsey, Huggins and Johnson decided on May 31, 2020, to burn businesses in Baton Rouge and drove to the Race Trac gas station on Siegen Lane near Interstate 10 to protest the death of George Floyd.

That protest was generally peaceful, a contrast to several others held across the country after Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

After the Siegen protest ended, Dorsey, Johnson and Huggins drove that night to the Industriplex area, where Dorsey and Johnson went to Tai Industries and poured gasoline on materials and lit them on fire, the factual basis states.

They then proceeded early the next morning to the AutoZone on Airline, where Dorsey and Huggins poured charcoal lighter fluid and gasoline on the ground around the building as Johnson served as a lookout while the fire was set, the documents say.

They next drove to north Baton Rouge, where Johnson and Dorsey poured gas along one side of Tiger Tire on Plank. Johnson lit the gas on fire, according to the factual basis.

They finally drove to AAA Tire on Airline, where Dorsey and Johnson poured gas on a box truck filled with tires, the documents say. A storage trailer was destroyed.

The local owners who had their businesses damaged said their inventory was either obtained from or shipped to suppliers and customers in other states, according to an affidavit. Thus, federal prosecutors were able to claim that Dorsey, Huggins and Johnson interfered with interstate commerce.

The three will be on supervised release for two years after they complete their prison terms, the judge ordered.