A 38-year-old Honduran man living illegally in Zachary was sentenced to just under 15 ½ years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
Victor Zelaya-Funez, who was convicted in June, was accused of coercing and enticing a girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct and send him images of the conduct over the Internet.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson also ordered Zelaya-Funez to forfeit the electronic devices used to facilitate his crimes, Fremin said Tuesday.
Zelaya-Funez, who had been previously removed from the United States, faces separate federal charges of illegal re-entry into this country.
This article was changed on Dec. 12, 2018, to note that the Zelaya-Funez was sentenced to 15 ½ years in federal prison. A news release from the U.S. attorney's office originally said he was sentenced to 9 years, but that was later corrected.