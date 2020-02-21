A convicted armed robber accused in the 2015 slaying of two Texas women in Baton Rouge has been offered a chance to plead guilty to manslaughter, his attorney said Friday.

Jonathan Robertson, 29, already is serving a 75-year prison term following his September conviction for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced in December.

Baton Rouge man accused in 2015 double murder sentenced to 75 years for robberies A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 75 years in prison Wednesday for the armed robbery of a store clerk and the attempted robbery of a hotel se…

Robertson, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the June 19, 2015, killing of Brandi Gilbert, of Plano, Texas, and Corrine Rayford, of Grapevine Texas. The 23-year-old women were shot in the head and found in a parked car on Boone Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The armed robbery and attempted armed robbery that Robertson was found guilty of committing occurred two hours apart on July 1, 2015.

The pistol used in the attempted robbery of a Comfort Inn security guard in the hotel parking lot on Valley Creek Drive off College Drive was traced back to the double murder.

A second-degree murder conviction would subject Robertson to a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Robertson's attorney, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta, told state District Judge Beau Higginbotham on Friday that prosecutors have made an offer to her client to resolve the murder case.

"He has not made a decision ... and I need more time," she told the judge.

Convicted Baton Rouge robber, also accused of killing two, says his 75-year sentence is excessive A Baton Rouge man is arguing his 75-year prison sentence for an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery is excessive, even as he awaits anot…

Higginbotham, who last month denied Robertson's motion for reconsideration of his 75-year sentence, on Friday set a Sept. 14 trial date in the murder case. Robertson claimed the sentence was excessive.

Outside the courtroom, Lagattuta said the proposed offer is for Robertson to plead guilty to manslaughter. She would not say what sentence would be recommended by prosecutors.

Twelve days after Gilbert and Rayford were slain, Robertson robbed a store clerk at gunpoint at the Cracker Barrel on Jefferson Highway near Barringer Foreman Road. He made off with about $70.

Two hours later, he tried to rob Comfort Inn security guard Warren Lands, who disarmed Robertson.

Robertson wore an Atlanta Falcons cap with a sticker on the bill during the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Prosecutors said his DNA was found on the hat.

+2 Atlanta Falcons hat looms large at accused killer's Baton Rouge trial In New Orleans Saints country, an Atlanta Falcons hat proved to be a key piece of evidence that tied a Baton Rouge man to the July 2015 armed …

Robertson had prior convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple robbery.