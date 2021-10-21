Louisiana State Police can inspect the medical records of a man who was hospitalized after allegedly killing a state trooper and a Prairieville woman Oct. 9 during a three-parish shooting rampage, a Baton Rouge judge ruled Thursday.

State District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose rejected arguments made by an attorney for Matthew Reese Mire that he has an expectation of privacy when it comes to his Our Lake of the Lake records, and that a medical privilege also should apply to those records.

Christine Lehmann with the New Orleans-based Louisiana Capital Assistance Center told Johnson-Rose she intends to appeal the judge's ruling and asked her to stay the decision. The judge denied that request.

Mire, 31, of Baton Rouge, was booked Tuesday in Ascension Parish on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of stolen things.

He also was booked Tuesday in Livingston Parish on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of home invasion, vehicle theft and vehicle burglary.

Mire was previously booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on counts of aggravated flight from an officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

Johnson-Rose signed a search warrant on Oct. 11 authorizing the seizure of Mire's medical records and biological samples from OLOL.

The hospital provided blood and urine samples to LSP last Friday, and they were submitted to the State Police Crime Lab the same day for testing. The medical records that were sought were not provided because they were not complete at that time.

Also Friday, Mire's attorneys filed a motion for a protective order regarding his medical records and bodily samples. Later that afternoon, Johnson-Rose granted the order barring State Police from inspecting Mire's records or testing his biological samples until after a hearing.

After a Crime Lab official stated Monday in an affidavit that the samples needed to be tested as soon as possible for the most accurate results, the judge rescinded the portion of her order dealing with the samples and granted State Police's request to test them.

Then, on Thursday after a brief hearing in her 19th Judicial District courtroom, Johnson-Rose gave the state agency the green light to obtain and inspect Mire's medical records.

The judge also signed an order for the state to transfer half of the bodily fluids collected to the defense so they can have them independently tested.

East Baton Rouge Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who had filed court papers Monday asking the judge to lift the protective order dealing with Mire's medical records, argued Thursday that the Supreme Court put in place the "greatest protection" to obtaining such records: a court-authorized search warrant.

The judge cited that protection in her ruling and noted that she reviewed an affidavit of probable cause submitted by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety before signing the search warrant.

That affidavit says State Police detectives tried to interview Mire at OLOL, where he was treated for dog bites and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg, but he declined.

"However, Mire asked the Troopers standing guard about the deceased Trooper's status and made a culpable statement in part, 'I didn't mean to, but the guy was watching the house,'" the affidavit states.

State Police detectives believe that statement referred to Gaubert and his location, which was near the Dutton Road homicide, the affidavit says.

Cummings said after the hearing that blood and urine samples can help address a person's physical condition at the time of an alleged offense. Medical records could include anything a suspect tells hospital staff.

Mire, who attended Thursday's hearing in orange prison clothes, shackles and a shaved head, is locked up without bond at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

His Livingston charges refer to the series of events that started the shooting rampage, which unfolded in the early morning hours of Oct. 9 and then morphed into a multi-parish manhunt that lasted throughout the day, ending after 10 p.m. when police finally took Mire into custody.

Mire is accused of barging into a trailer home off La. 444 in French Settlement and shooting his neighbors around midnight. He then proceeded on foot through a nearby wooded area and stole a truck from another house, according to law enforcement.

He drove the truck to Ascension, where he ambushed Gaubert, who was sitting in his patrol car writing reports near the intersection of Airline and Jefferson highways in Prairieville, officials said. Moments after killing the trooper, Mire arrived at a house less than a mile away and allegedly shot two of his relatives, leaving Adair dead.

The manhunt started after he shot at another trooper a couple hours later during an attempted traffic stop. He was ultimately arrested that night near Bayou Manchac in the southeastern corner of East Baton Rouge.